February 2020 Solicitations

ARCHIE AND KATY KEENE #2 (of 5)

Katy Keene’s musical debut has got everyone talking—unfortunately, it also means that no one’s talking about Archie’s newest single. With even his girlfriend, Sabrina, clamoring to be Katy’s best friend, has Archie become the invisible man of Riverdale?

Script: Mariko Tamaki and Kevin Panetta

Art: Laura Braga, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

ARCHIE AND KATY KEENE #2 CVR A Reg: Laura Braga

ARCHIE AND KATY KEENE #2 CVR B Var: Paul Renaud

ARCHIE AND KATY KEENE #2 CVR C Var: Brittney Williams

On Sale Date: 2/12

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE MEETS THE B-52S #1 (ONE-SHOT)

It’s a rock and roll adventure for the ages as Archie and his friends cross paths with a real rock lobster—the B-52s! Co-written by Alex Segura and Matthew Rosenberg (Archie Meets Ramones, The Archies), with art from the legendary Dan Parent (Archie Meets KISS), this epic crossover one-shot brings the B-52 gang into Riverdale in all their new wave glory—but can Archie get his band back together in time to jam with these legends, or will in-fighting and musical drama leave them in the dust? There’s only one way to find out!

Script: Alex Segura and Matt Rosenberg

Art: Dan Parent, J. Bone, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

ARCHIE MEETS THE B-52s #1 CVR A Reg: Dan Parent

ARCHIE MEETS THE B-52s #1 CVR B Var: Michael Allred, Laura Allred

ARCHIE MEETS THE B-52s #1 CVR C Var: Tyler Boss

ARCHIE MEETS THE B-52s #1 CVR D Var: Joe Eisma

ARCHIE MEETS THE B-52s #1 CVR E Var: Francesco Francavilla

On Sale Date: 2/19

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE: 1955 #5 (of 5)

This is it—the show-stopping conclusion of Archie’s rise to fame at the birth of rock ‘n’ roll! Archie’s star is soaring, but not everyone—even Archie himself—can handle his newfound fame.

Script: Mark Waid and Brian Augustyn

Art: Ray-Anthony Height, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

ARCHIE: 1955 #5 CVR A Reg: Laura Braga

ARCHIE: 1955 #5 CVR B Var: Rick Burchett, Rosario “Tito” Peña

ARCHIE: 1955 #5 CVR C Var: Cary Nord

On Sale Date: 2/12

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE: THE MARRIED LIFE – 10 YEARS LATER #6 (of 6)

Two worlds. Two marriages. Three key players. Riverdale is about to change drastically—BOTH Riverdales, that is! While some things seem to be on the brink of collapse, others are finally starting to come together. Only one person knows the outcome—and things might not be as simple as happily ever after!

Script: Michael Uslan

Art: Dan Parent, J. Bone, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

ARCHIE: TML – 10YL #6 CVR A Reg: Dan Parent

ARCHIE: TML – 10YL #6 CVR B Var: Cary Nord

On Sale Date: 2/5

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN #4 (of 5)

Cosmo and his team are on a mission to find the mysterious Martian Relics! The crew hopes that they can finally put an end to the evil antics of the Venusian army—but what will Cosmo do when he learns that the final relic resides in the one place they don’t dare to enter… the castle of Queen Hesper on Venus?!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Tracy Yardley, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN #4 CVR A Reg: Tracy Yardley

COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN #4 CVR B Var: Bill Galvan, Ben Galvan

COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN #4 CVR C Var: Jen Hernandez

On Sale Date: 2/26

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

JUGHEAD THE HUNGER VS. VAMPIRONICA (TR)

Two of Archie Horror’s biggest series collide in a terrifying crossover event! In the world of JUGHEAD: THE HUNGER, there are no vampires, having been wiped out in their great war with the werewolves. In the VAMPIRONICA universe, the opposite is the case, as it was the vampires who were the victors. So what happens when these two eternal enemies are brought together again? Whatever it is, it can’t be good for poor ol’ Jug and Vampironica, you can count on that much… Collects the full 5-issue Jughead the Hunger vs. Vampironica crossover event.

Script: Frank Tieri

Art: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Joe Eisma, Bob Smith, Ryan Jampole, Matt Herms, Lee Loughridge, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Matt Herms

978-1-64576-973-6

$14.99 US/$16.99 CAN

6 5/8 x 10 3/16”

TR

144 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 2/12

VAMPIRONICA: NEW BLOOD #3 (of 5)

Who is Sir Francis Lodge? And how did Vampironica’s ancestor play such a pivotal role in the emergence of vampirism in America? Join us for a journey through time as the one-time pirate leaves a trail of blood from the old world to the new— all the way up to the very creation of Riverdale itself!

Script: Frank Tieri, Michael Moreci

Art: Audrey Mok, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

VAMPIRONICA: NEW BLOOD #3 CVR A Reg: Audrey Mok

VAMPIRONICA: NEW BLOOD #3 CVR B Var: Adam Gorham

VAMPIRONICA: NEW BLOOD #3 CVR C Var: Greg Smallwood

On Sale Date: 2/26

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #307

BRAND NEW STORY: “Cup of Copy” Archie is appointed with a very important task from Mr. Weatherbee. It seems simple enough—but with Archie in charge, things are certain to go awry!

Script: Bill Bettwy

Art: Jeff Shultz, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 2/19

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE’S MILESTONES COMICS DIGEST #7

Archie Comics is getting closer and closer to its landmark 80th anniversary, and this edition of Milestones will celebrate what makes Archie so memorable—including first appearances, significant stories and the best of Archie’s love life!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Jim DeCarlo, Vincent Lovallo

On Sale Date: 2/5

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE 1000 PAGE COMICS JOY (TR)

We’re jumping with JOY over this newest collection of 100 hilarious and entertaining Archie stories!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent

978-1-64576-975-0

$14.99 US/$16.99 CAN

4 7/8 x 6 9/16”

TR

1000 pp, Full Color

Direct Market On-Sale Date: 2/19

ARCHIE & FRIENDS: WINTER WONDERLAND #1

Take a sleigh ride with Archie, go ice fishing with Mr. Weatherbee, get into a snowball fight with Jughead and sip some hot cocoa with Betty & Veronica in this collection of winter fun!

Script: Dan Parent

Art: Bill Golliher, Jeff Shultz, Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 2/5

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #281

BRAND NEW STORY: Betty and Veronica volunteer for the kids’ reading program—and Veronica’s got an interesting choice of reading material for them!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent

On Sale Date: 2/26

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #278

BRAND NEW STORY: “Shipwreck Shenanigans!” Betty and Veronica are on vacation and the Lodge’s private beach. Their life of luxury turns into an epic adventure when Betty discovers a shipwreck at sea!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Jim Amash, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 2/12

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.