December 2019 Solicitations

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in December 2019. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

Please note: Due to Diamond’s holiday shipping schedule, select Archie Comics titles originally scheduled for release on 12/25 have been moved to early January 2020, including new issues of ARCHIE 1955, ARCHIE: THE MARRIED LIFE 10th ANNIVERSARY, ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR 2, WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO DIGEST, ARCHIE MILESTONES DIGEST, and one additional title.

COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN #2 (of 5)

BRAND NEW SERIES! Our mighty hero Cosmo experiences a strange vision that could finally lead his team to victory against the vicious Venusian Queen Hesper… or spell peril for him and his friends!

Script: Ian Flynn

Art: Tracy Yardley, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN #2 CVR A Reg: Tracy Yardley

COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN #2 CVR B Var: Mauro Fonseca

COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN #2 CVR C Var: Diana Skelly

On Sale Date: 12/18

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

VAMPIRONICA: NEW BLOOD #1 (of 5)

BRAND NEW SERIES! Riverdale’s own bombshell bloodsucker is back! Following the events of the Jughead the Hunger vs. Vampironica crossover, Veronica returns to her own universe, still a vampire. She’s not the same, and she knows it. And now she needs answers. But she may not be ready for what she’s about to discover!

Script: Frank Tieri, Michael Moreci

Art: Audrey Mok, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli

VAMPIRONICA: NEW BLOOD #1 CVR A Reg: Audrey Mok

VAMPIRONICA: NEW BLOOD #1 CVR B Var: Laura Braga

VAMPIRONICA: NEW BLOOD #1 CVR C Var: Rebekah Isaacs, Matt Herms

VAMPIRONICA: NEW BLOOD #1 CVR D Var: Greg Smallwood

VAMPIRONICA: NEW BLOOD #1 CVR E Var: Wilfredo Torres, Matt Herms

On Sale Date: 12/4

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE: 1955 #3 (of 5)

Archie’s making a big splash on the radio waves! But that’s nothing compared to his television debut. Archie’s star is rising quickly—but how does everyone else in his life feel about it?

Script: Mark Waid and Brian Augustyn

Art: Ray Anthony-Height, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

ARCHIE: 1955 #3 CVR A Reg: Ben Caldwell

ARCHIE: 1955 #3 CVR B Var: Jerry Ordway, Glenn Whitmore

ARCHIE: 1955 #3 CVR C Var: Paul Renaud

On Sale Date: 12/4

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #305

BRAND NEW STORY: “CHAAARRRRGE!” Archie and Betty are going on a winter whale watching cruise—as long as Archie can make it there on time! Will he and Betty have a fun winter expedition or will Archie miss the boat?

Script: Bill Bettwy

Art: Jeff Shultz, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore

Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 12/18

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR #1

Get ready for yuletide fun and holiday cheer in this special collection of Christmas tales!

Script: Various

Art: Various

ARCHIE’S CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR #1 CVR A Reg: Harry Lucey, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 12/11

24-page, full color comic

$2.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #279

BRAND NEW STORY: “Take a Flying Leap” Betty and Veronica are going skydiving—or at least, Betty thinks Veronica’s going skydiving with her. Will Veronica pull a fast one on her BFF mid-air?

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 12/11

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.

B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #276

BRAND NEW STORY: “Relatively Speaking” Betty’s cousin Jessie is paying a visit to the Cooper household, and she’s planning on spicing up the quiet town of Riverdale!

Script: Bill Golliher

Art: Dan Parent, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 12/4

192-page, full color comic

$7.99 U.S.