December 2019 Solicitations

Check out the gallery below to see the new Archie Comics digests, comics, and graphic novels arriving in comic book stores in December 2019. To pre-order these comics, contact your local comic book shop by using the Comic Shop Locator or online at the Archie Comics Shop.
Information listed below is subject to change.
Please note: Due to Diamond’s holiday shipping schedule, select Archie Comics titles originally scheduled for release on 12/25 have been moved to early January 2020, including new issues of ARCHIE 1955, ARCHIE: THE MARRIED LIFE 10th ANNIVERSARY, ARCHIE VS. PREDATOR 2, WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO DIGEST, ARCHIE MILESTONES DIGEST, and one additional title.
COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN #2 (of 5)
BRAND NEW SERIES! Our mighty hero Cosmo experiences a strange vision that could finally lead his team to victory against the vicious Venusian Queen Hesper… or spell peril for him and his friends!
Script: Ian Flynn
Art: Tracy Yardley, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN #2 CVR A Reg: Tracy Yardley
COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN #2 CVR B Var: Mauro Fonseca
COSMO THE MIGHTY MARTIAN #2 CVR C Var: Diana Skelly
On Sale Date: 12/18
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVERS
VAMPIRONICA: NEW BLOOD #1 (of 5)
BRAND NEW SERIES! Riverdale’s own bombshell bloodsucker is back! Following the events of the Jughead the Hunger vs. Vampironica crossover, Veronica returns to her own universe, still a vampire. She’s not the same, and she knows it. And now she needs answers. But she may not be ready for what she’s about to discover!
Script: Frank Tieri, Michael Moreci
Art: Audrey Mok, Matt Herms, Jack Morelli
VAMPIRONICA: NEW BLOOD #1 CVR A Reg: Audrey Mok
VAMPIRONICA: NEW BLOOD #1 CVR B Var: Laura Braga
VAMPIRONICA: NEW BLOOD #1 CVR C Var: Rebekah Isaacs, Matt Herms
VAMPIRONICA: NEW BLOOD #1 CVR D Var: Greg Smallwood
VAMPIRONICA: NEW BLOOD #1 CVR E Var: Wilfredo Torres, Matt Herms
On Sale Date: 12/4
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVERS
ARCHIE: 1955 #3 (of 5)
Archie’s making a big splash on the radio waves! But that’s nothing compared to his television debut. Archie’s star is rising quickly—but how does everyone else in his life feel about it?
Script: Mark Waid and Brian Augustyn
Art: Ray Anthony-Height, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
ARCHIE: 1955 #3 CVR A Reg: Ben Caldwell
ARCHIE: 1955 #3 CVR B Var: Jerry Ordway, Glenn Whitmore
ARCHIE: 1955 #3 CVR C Var: Paul Renaud
On Sale Date: 12/4
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
VARIANT COVERS
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #305
BRAND NEW STORY: “CHAAARRRRGE!” Archie and Betty are going on a winter whale watching cruise—as long as Archie can make it there on time! Will he and Betty have a fun winter expedition or will Archie miss the boat?
Script: Bill Bettwy
Art: Jeff Shultz, Jack Morelli, Glenn Whitmore
Cover: Jeff Shultz, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 12/18
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR #1
Get ready for yuletide fun and holiday cheer in this special collection of Christmas tales!
Script: Various
Art: Various
ARCHIE’S CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR #1 CVR A Reg: Harry Lucey, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 12/11
24-page, full color comic
$2.99 U.S.
BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #279
BRAND NEW STORY: “Take a Flying Leap” Betty and Veronica are going skydiving—or at least, Betty thinks Veronica’s going skydiving with her. Will Veronica pull a fast one on her BFF mid-air?
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 12/11
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.
B&V FRIENDS JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #276
BRAND NEW STORY: “Relatively Speaking” Betty’s cousin Jessie is paying a visit to the Cooper household, and she’s planning on spicing up the quiet town of Riverdale!
Script: Bill Golliher
Art: Dan Parent, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli
Cover: Pat and Tim Kennedy, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 12/4
192-page, full color comic
$7.99 U.S.