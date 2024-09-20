Wonder Teen X is back in WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #35!

A new villain rises, and a new hero swings into action — it all goes down in this week’s new issue of WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST!

You may remember that way back in BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST # 327 (OK you’re right, that was only two weeks ago!) we met a striking new superhero, the masked marvel known as Wonder Teen X! No one knows who she is, and the mystery only deepens when she returns this week to battle an ancient baddie known as She-Vil. It’s an action-packed archaeological adventure by Bill Golliher and Holly G!

You can preview that one below, along with a more down-to-earth tale from the world of B&V called “Fashion Emergency” by Archie Legend Dan Parent, which you can read in full right here. That’s just the start of nearly 200 pages of classic Archie hijinx, and you can grab your own copy here!