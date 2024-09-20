Home Free Comic Wonder Teen X is back in WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #35!

Wonder Teen X is back in WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #35!

, , ,

A new villain rises, and a new hero swings into action — it all goes down in this week’s new issue of WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST!

Cover of WORLD OF BETTY AND VERONICA DIGEST #35. Archie, Betty, and Veronica sit on a yellow crescent moon, floating against a field of stars in a purple night sky. Jughead floats by on his own yellow star in the background.

You may remember that way back in BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST # 327 (OK you’re right, that was only two weeks ago!) we met a striking new superhero, the masked marvel known as Wonder Teen X! No one knows who she is, and the mystery only deepens when she returns this week to battle an ancient baddie known as She-Vil. It’s an action-packed archaeological adventure by Bill Golliher and Holly G! 

You can preview that one below, along with a more down-to-earth tale from the world of B&V called “Fashion Emergency” by Archie Legend Dan Parent, which you can read in full right here. That’s just the start of nearly 200 pages of classic Archie hijinx, and you can grab your own copy here!

 

Comments are closed.