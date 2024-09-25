Home Digital Comics New Archie Comics Releases for 9/25/24

New Archie Comics Releases for 9/25/24

An interior panel from ARCHIE DIGEST #354. The gang, in Halloween costumes, run away from something unseen, letting out a loud scream. In the next panel a ghostly figure appears. In the panel after that it's revealed to be a remote control car under a sheet.

Trick and Treat, the Spirits of Halloween, return in an all new adventure, and Archie’s Facsimile Edition line continues in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale September 25, 2024:

Cover of ARCHIE DIGEST #354. Jughead wears an astronaut costume, Betty wears a devil costume, Archie wears his Pureheart the Powerful superhero costume, Veronica wears a witch costume, and Archie's dog Vegas stands on his hind legs wearing a super dog costume. Veronica takes a selfie of the group and the y all smile at the camera.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #354

BRAND NEW STORY! The annual Halloween party at Eyegore Estates seems scarier than ever! That’s because the mischievous sprites Trick and Treat have turned evil! Will their pranks ruin Halloween forever?

Script: Francis Bonnet
Art: Rex Lindsey
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Rex Lindsey
Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 9/25
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

Cover of VERONICA #28: Facsimile Edition. Veronica swan dives into a swimming pool wearing a yellow bikini with pink floral print. Outside in the snow, Archie and Reggie look on with eager looks on their faces. The snow beneath their feet has melted into puddles and is now boiling.

VERONICA #28 FACSIMILE EDITION

Dive into this special replica of this beloved issue of VERONICA #28 faithfully reprinted in a full-facsimile edition!

Script: Angelo DeCesare, George Gladir
Art: Stan Goldberg, Rudy Lapick, Henry Scarpelli
Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Alison Flood
On Sale Date: 9/25
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

