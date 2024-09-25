New Archie Comics Releases for 9/25/24

Trick and Treat, the Spirits of Halloween, return in an all new adventure, and Archie’s Facsimile Edition line continues in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale September 25, 2024:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #354

BRAND NEW STORY! The annual Halloween party at Eyegore Estates seems scarier than ever! That’s because the mischievous sprites Trick and Treat have turned evil! Will their pranks ruin Halloween forever?

Script: Francis Bonnet

Art: Rex Lindsey

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Rex Lindsey

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/25

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Here at the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Subscribe to the Series

A Digital Edition on comiXology!

VERONICA #28 FACSIMILE EDITION

Dive into this special replica of this beloved issue of VERONICA #28 faithfully reprinted in a full-facsimile edition!

Script: Angelo DeCesare, George Gladir

Art: Stan Goldberg, Rudy Lapick, Henry Scarpelli

Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Alison Flood

On Sale Date: 9/25

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

