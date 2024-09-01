All of Riverdale wants to know…who is Wonder Teen X?!

She’s purple, powerful, and packed with mystery — she’s Wonder Teen X and the superheroes of Riverdale all want to know . . . who exactly is she? The mystery deepens in this week’s BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #327!

When Betty and Veronica — a.k.a SuperTeen and PowerTeen — try to save Riverdale from the villainous machinations of Brain Emperor, it seems like they might have bitten off more than they can chew. That is until Wonder Teen X shows up to pulverize him with her purple blasts of energy. That’s cool! But we’re left with more questions than answers as everyone in town with a love of purple becomes a suspect. The mystery of the season begins in “X Marks the Hero!” by Bill Golliher and Steven Butler!

You can preview that one below, along with the full classic B&V caper, “Foiled Again” by Archie Legends Frank Doyle and Dan DeCarlo. Once you’re caught up, you can grab your own copy here, and have a comics-filled Sunday!