Home Free Comic All of Riverdale wants to know…who is Wonder Teen X?!

Panels from an Archie Comics story. Brain Emeror, a costumed supervillain with a brain visible through a glass dome, is in a flying high-tech chair above the city, which is shooting some kind of laser at Betty and Veronica in their costumed superhero identities, Power Teen and Super Teen. Another superhero, Wonder Teen X, a woman with long purple hair and a yellow and red costume, flies in behind them to block the laser with her own purplke blasts that shoot from her hands. Veronica comments on how the purple blasts match her purple hair.

She’s purple, powerful, and packed with mystery — she’s Wonder Teen X and the superheroes of Riverdale all want to know . . . who exactly is she? The mystery deepens in this week’s BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #327!

Betty and Veronica smile at the viewer. Each wears a black bodysuit with an image of Archie printed on it.

When Betty and Veronica — a.k.a SuperTeen and PowerTeen — try to save Riverdale from the villainous machinations of Brain Emperor, it seems like they might have bitten off more than they can chew. That is until Wonder Teen X shows up to pulverize him with her purple blasts of energy. That’s cool! But we’re left with more questions than answers as everyone in town with a love of purple becomes a suspect. The mystery of the season begins in “X Marks the Hero!” by Bill Golliher and Steven Butler! 

You can preview that one below, along with the full classic B&V caper, “Foiled Again” by Archie Legends Frank Doyle and Dan DeCarlo. Once you’re caught up, you can grab your own copy here, and have a comics-filled Sunday!

 

An interior story page from BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #327

