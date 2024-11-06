Witness the final showdown against Mother Striga in JOSIE ANNUAL SPECTACULAR!

Sabrina calls in some magical back-up to help deal with the threat of Mother Striga in today’s JOSIE ANNUAL SPECTACULAR 2024!

When we last saw Sabrina in her ongoing struggle with Mother Striga and the Wicked Trinity, the good witch had the upper hand for the moment. But now, with Halloween going full blast and monsters on the loose, Sabrina needs some help. Good thing she remembers that Alexandra Cabot has magical powers, too! The epic magical mini-series concludes in “Encore No More” by Ian Flynn and Steven Butler!

You can preview that one below, along with the complete Josie-starring haunted house story “The Falcon’s Claw” by Archie Legend Dan DeCarlo. Once you’re caught up, you can add it to your magical Archie collection here!