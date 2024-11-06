Home Free Comic Witness the final showdown against Mother Striga in JOSIE ANNUAL SPECTACULAR!

Witness the final showdown against Mother Striga in JOSIE ANNUAL SPECTACULAR!

,

Panels from an Archie Comics story. Sabrina and Salem her cat fly on a broomstick. Sabrina says they have to meet up with Alexandra Cabot. Salem knows her and Sabrina seems surprised. Salem says he's had dealings with her family in the past.

Sabrina calls in some magical back-up to help deal with the threat of Mother Striga in today’s JOSIE ANNUAL SPECTACULAR 2024!

Cover of JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS ANNUAL SPECTACULAR. Josie and the Pussycats hold their instruments and look out at the viewer in front of a blue background with a stylized line of sheet music. Sabrina, Alexandra Cabot, and Salem the cat are sitting on and hanging from the sheet music line.When we last saw Sabrina in her ongoing struggle with Mother Striga and the Wicked Trinity, the good witch had the upper hand for the moment. But now, with Halloween going full blast and monsters on the loose, Sabrina needs some help. Good thing she remembers that Alexandra Cabot has magical powers, too! The epic magical mini-series concludes in “Encore No More” by Ian Flynn and Steven Butler!

You can preview that one below, along with the complete Josie-starring haunted house story “The Falcon’s Claw” by Archie Legend Dan DeCarlo. Once you’re caught up, you can add it to your magical Archie collection here!

Interior story page from JOSIE ANNUAL SPECTACULAR

Comments are closed.