New Archie Comics Releases for 11/6/24

Panels from an Archie Comics story. Josie and the Pussycats step out of a car in front of a spooky old house in a cemetery. Josie says it's the house she saw in her dreams. Melody says it looks dismal. Valerie says it's abandoned.

It’s still Halloween in Riverdale, including a witchy holiday celebration, all in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale November 6, 2024:

Cover of JOSIE AND THE PUSSYCATS ANNUAL SPECTACULAR. Josie and the Pussycats hold their instruments and look out at the viewer in front of a blue background with a stylized line of sheet music. Sabrina, Alexandra Cabot, and Salem the cat are sitting on and hanging from the sheet music line.

JOSIE ANNUAL SPECTACULAR (ONE-SHOT)

BRAND NEW STORY: Josie and the Pussycats are no strangers to the supernatural, but things get extra scary when they’re tasked with playing a monster ball! They might need a little help from some unlikely sources: Alexandra Cabot and Sabrina the Teenage Witch!

Script: Ian Flynn
Pencils: Steven Butler
Inks: Lily Butler
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Vincent Lovallo, Steven Butler, Lily Butler
On Sale Date: 11/6
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

Cover of BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #329. Betty, Veronica, and Archie sit on top of giant wrapped Christmas gifts in front of a decorated Christmas tree. Veronica is holding out her arms and kicking one leg up in excitement while Archie holds up a box to look at it more closely. It's sit inside a field of decorative snowflake designs over a red background.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #329

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with Betty and Veronica! From baked goods to Secret Santas, this digest is as full as a Christmas stocking with holiday treats!

Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Francis Bonnet
On Sale Date: 11/6
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Cover of LAUGH #3. Archie, Veronica, Betty, and Reggie are inside a theater rehearsing a play. Betty says Archie has a very difficult role and Reggie says yes, he has to act intelligent.

 

Cover of PEP #385. Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead are at an amusement park, exiting a roller coaster. Archie has his arm around Betty's waist. Archie says his heart is in his throat. Veronica, looking angry, says his hand is in the wrong place, too.

