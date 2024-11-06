New Archie Comics Releases for 11/6/24

It’s still Halloween in Riverdale, including a witchy holiday celebration, all in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale November 6, 2024:
JOSIE ANNUAL SPECTACULAR (ONE-SHOT)
BRAND NEW STORY: Josie and the Pussycats are no strangers to the supernatural, but things get extra scary when they’re tasked with playing a monster ball! They might need a little help from some unlikely sources: Alexandra Cabot and Sabrina the Teenage Witch!
Script: Ian Flynn
Pencils: Steven Butler
Inks: Lily Butler
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Vincent Lovallo, Steven Butler, Lily Butler
On Sale Date: 11/6
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #329
Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with Betty and Veronica! From baked goods to Secret Santas, this digest is as full as a Christmas stocking with holiday treats!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Francis Bonnet
On Sale Date: 11/6
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS