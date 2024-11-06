New Archie Comics Releases for 11/6/24

It’s still Halloween in Riverdale, including a witchy holiday celebration, all in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale November 6, 2024:

JOSIE ANNUAL SPECTACULAR (ONE-SHOT)

BRAND NEW STORY: Josie and the Pussycats are no strangers to the supernatural, but things get extra scary when they’re tasked with playing a monster ball! They might need a little help from some unlikely sources: Alexandra Cabot and Sabrina the Teenage Witch!

Script: Ian Flynn

Pencils: Steven Butler

Inks: Lily Butler

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Vincent Lovallo, Steven Butler, Lily Butler

On Sale Date: 11/6

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #329

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with Betty and Veronica! From baked goods to Secret Santas, this digest is as full as a Christmas stocking with holiday treats!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Francis Bonnet

On Sale Date: 11/6

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

