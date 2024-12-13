Wilbur wipes out in BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #330!

Wilbur Wilkin’s been trying to make his way in Riverdale lately, and the slick December ice may be his undoing unless some new friends can help him out. The deep freeze begins in this week’s BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #330!

Wilbur’s adventures roll on from his appearance in last week’s ARCHIE DIGEST #356, and the poor lad is having a slippery time of it at the annual Christmas Skate-a-Thon for charity. It seems everyone has the upper hand in the skating department, even, surprisingly, Jughead. Wilbur may need Archie’s help to distract the town’s new athletic talent, kicking off the team-up of the century. It all goes down in “Skating on Thin Ice” by Dan Parent!

And that's just the start of a jolly 192 pages of classic holiday fun perfect for stuffing a stocking! You can start reading now with the complete classic ""Tis the Season to be Jolly" by Kathleen Webb and Dan DeCarlo below.