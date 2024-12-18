Home Archie Horror New Archie Comics Releases for 12/18/24

New Archie Comics Releases for 12/18/24

, , , ,

The final battle for Jinx’s soul is on, and the magical Ice Twins make their frosty debut, all in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale December 18, 2024:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

Main cover of THE CURSED LIBRARY #3. Jinx, a slender blonde teenage white girl, holds two severed demon horns dripping blood in the center of the image, giving a mischievous side glance at the viewer. Behind her, Madam Satan kneels with her hands together in a praying positions, and Danni, a slender redeheaded teenage white girl, runs towards Jinx with an alarmed look on her face. They are surrounded by flaming books and photos of various other Archie characters, all screaming.

THE CURSED LIBRARY (#3 of 3): UNBOUND

This is it! The final chapter of the Cursed Library is here. Will Jinx assume her rightful role on Satan’s throne? Can the unlikely duo of Danni and Madam Satan save her? It’s going to take a hell of a lot to set things right!

Script: Eliot Rahal, Magdalene Visaggio
Art: Craig Cermak
Colors: Matt Herms
Letters: Jack Morelli
Main Cover: Craig Cermak
Variant Covers: Francesco Francavilla, Suspiria Vilchez, Luana Vecchio
On Sale Date: 12/18
32-page, full color comic
$4.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Here at the Archie Store
Your Local Comic Shop
Subscribe to the Series
A Digital Edition on comiXology!

Cover of WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #146. Archie and Betty snuggle by a fire and the Christmas tree with Archie's dog Vegas at their feet. They're watching a New Year's Eve celebration on TV (the TV shows fireworks and the words: Happy New Year!).

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #146

BRAND NEW STORY! Archie and the gang, along with Sabrina and Josie, are watching the ball drop in Times Square! But when some ice witches show up and try to spoil the fun, will this New Year’s Bash be a New Year’s bust?

Script: Dan Parent
Pencils: Dan Parent
Inks: Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 12/18
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Here at the Archie Store
Your Local Comic Shop
Subscribe to the Series
A Digital Edition on comiXology!

 

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Cover of PEP #378. Betty and Veronica are swimming in a pool. Veronica wears a small bikini. Veronica says she asks for very little in life. Her dad, reading by the side of the pool, says, "Especially when you're buying a bathing suit."

Cover of PEP #377. Veronica, Betty, and Archie are surfing on the beach. Veronica says anyone can surf with these new belly boards. In the next panel, Archie has already wiped out. Betty says, "Well, almost anyone."

Comments are closed.