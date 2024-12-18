New Archie Comics Releases for 12/18/24

The final battle for Jinx’s soul is on, and the magical Ice Twins make their frosty debut, all in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale December 18, 2024:

THE CURSED LIBRARY (#3 of 3): UNBOUND

This is it! The final chapter of the Cursed Library is here. Will Jinx assume her rightful role on Satan’s throne? Can the unlikely duo of Danni and Madam Satan save her? It’s going to take a hell of a lot to set things right!

Script: Eliot Rahal, Magdalene Visaggio

Art: Craig Cermak

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Main Cover: Craig Cermak

Variant Covers: Francesco Francavilla, Suspiria Vilchez, Luana Vecchio

On Sale Date: 12/18

32-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #146

BRAND NEW STORY! Archie and the gang, along with Sabrina and Josie, are watching the ball drop in Times Square! But when some ice witches show up and try to spoil the fun, will this New Year’s Bash be a New Year’s bust?

Script: Dan Parent

Pencils: Dan Parent

Inks: Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 12/18

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS