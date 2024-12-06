Wilbur goofs up the gifts in ARCHIE DIGEST #356!

Wilbur might need some help from all of Riverdale when he snags Archie himself in this year’s Secret Santa! It’s more holiday magic in ARCHIE DIGEST #356!

We were stoked to see the long-awaited return of Wilbur Wilkin to the pages of Archie Comics in the last issue of WORLD OF ARCHIE, and our clumsy new/old pal is back again for some Christmas cheer. Only this time, he kind of drew the short straw as he’s tasked with getting the perfect gift for Riverdale’s favorite son. Good thing a bunch of new friends are on-hand to help! It all goes down in “Gift Gambit” by Tom DeFalco and Steven Butler, and you can start reading it below!

And that’s just the start of a stocking-stuffable 192-page issue full of classic holiday fun in the Archie tradition. You can start reading now with the complete classic “Do It Yourself” by Archie Legends Frank Doyle and Harry Luvey below. After that, you can grab your own giftable copy here, and have a comics-filled weekend!