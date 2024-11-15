Home Free Comic An old pal returns in WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #145!

An old pal returns in WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #145!

Panel from an Archie Comics story. Archie walks into the room with Wilbur WIlkin, a tall lanky blonde boy. He says he's invited an old friend and Betty greets him, followed by Veronica. Veronica says, "Long time no see!"

Wilbur returns to Riverdale just in time for Christmas in this week’s new issue of WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST!

Cover of WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #145. Heads of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Josie, Jughead, and Sabrina float on top of a stylized triangle Christmas tree, over a field of green with stylized stars and holly berries.Longtime Archie readers may remember Wilbur Wilkin from years gone by — a hapless teen with good looks, charm, and a penchant for getting into trouble. Sounds familiar, right? Well, Wilbur hit the scene just before our boy Archie Andrews (use that fact to win your next trivia match!) and he had his own long-running series. It’s been a while, so we’re stoked to say he’s back in town for some holiday hijinks in a brand new story by Dan Parent!

You can preview that one below, along with the complete holiday classic “Kookie Contest” by Angelo DeCesare and the legendary Kennedy Bros. That kicks off a festive 192-page chunk of comics to keep you merry this weekend — you can grab your copy right here!

 

 

Archie Encyclopedia page for the character Wilbur Wilkin, including a portrait of Wilbur -- a slender white teen boy with short blonde hair, and information about his appearances in different comics over the years.

Interior story page from WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #145.

