An old pal returns in WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #145!

Wilbur returns to Riverdale just in time for Christmas in this week’s new issue of WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST!

Longtime Archie readers may remember Wilbur Wilkin from years gone by — a hapless teen with good looks, charm, and a penchant for getting into trouble. Sounds familiar, right? Well, Wilbur hit the scene just before our boy Archie Andrews (use that fact to win your next trivia match!) and he had his own long-running series. It’s been a while, so we’re stoked to say he’s back in town for some holiday hijinks in a brand new story by Dan Parent!

You can preview that one below, along with the complete holiday classic “Kookie Contest” by Angelo DeCesare and the legendary Kennedy Bros. That kicks off a festive 192-page chunk of comics to keep you merry this weekend — you can grab your copy right here!