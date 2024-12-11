Home Digital Comics New Archie Comics Releases for 12/11/24

New Archie Comics Releases for 12/11/24

Panels from an Archie Comics story. Veronica has a cold and Betty is encouraging her to stay inside, but Veronica doesn't want to because it's Christmas. Sugarplum the Christmas fairy hovers around Betty's shoulder, looking concerned.

Wilbur Wilkin wipes out as our high-spirited holiday hijinx continue in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale December 11, 2024:

Cover of BETTY AND VERONICA DIGEST #330. Santa Claus is climbing into a chimney on a snow-covered roof with a sack full of toys at night. Jughead, Betty, Archie, and Veronica are hiding behind the chimney, smiling up at Santa.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #330

BRAND NEW STORY! Betty and Veronica, along with Wilbur’s two friends Laura and Linda, are taking part in Riverdale’s Christmas Skateathon Charity event! But when Archie and Wilbur decide to join in on the fun, will they all be skating on thin ice?

Script: Dan Parent
Pencils: Dan Parent
Inks: Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
Ship Date: 11/27
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Cover of PEP #378. Betty and Veronica are swimming in a pool. Veronica wears a small bikini. Veronica says she asks for very little in life. Her dad, reading by the side of the pool, says, "Especially when you're buying a bathing suit."

Cover of PEP #377. Veronica, Betty, and Archie are surfing on the beach. Veronica says anyone can surf with these new belly boards. In the next panel, Archie has already wiped out. Betty says, "Well, almost anyone."

