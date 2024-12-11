New Archie Comics Releases for 12/11/24

Wilbur Wilkin wipes out as our high-spirited holiday hijinx continue in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale December 11, 2024:

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #330

BRAND NEW STORY! Betty and Veronica, along with Wilbur’s two friends Laura and Linda, are taking part in Riverdale’s Christmas Skateathon Charity event! But when Archie and Wilbur decide to join in on the fun, will they all be skating on thin ice?

Script: Dan Parent

Pencils: Dan Parent

Inks: Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

Ship Date: 11/27

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

