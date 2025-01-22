Veronica makes her superhero debut in ARCHIE IS MR. JUSTICE #2!

Riverdale can’t do with just one superhero, so make way for Visionary in today’s ARCHIE IS MR. JUSTICE #2!

Riverdale was stunned when Archie Andrews gained incredible powers and took to the skies as Mr. Justice, the world’s newest superhero, but we’ve got a few more surprises in store! Making her first appearance today in the second issue of the Riverdale gang’s first superhero series, Veronica meets the moment as the high-tech crusader known as Visionary! The problem is Veronica’s loyalties may be divided between the people she and Archie need to help, and the man who has arguably put them in harm’s way; her dear old dad, Hiram Lodge.

If that intrigue has you pumped for this unforgettable chapter of the Mr. Justice saga by writer Amanda Deibert and artist Brent Schoonover