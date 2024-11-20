A heroic new Archie soars in ARCHIE IS MR. JUSTICE #1!

Archie’s historic superhero career launches today in ARCHIE IS MR. JUSTICE #1!

What would happen if small town America’s most famous (and famously good-hearted) citizen gained incredible superpowers? You’re about to find out in the first chapter of a groundbreaking four-issue saga unlike any Archie story you’ve read before! Each issue is told from a different character’s perspective, and this is the tale of one Jughead Jones, the first person Archie confides in when he discovers his new abilities. Jughead has an encyclopedic knowledge of comic books so he’s just the guy to turn to in a time like this, and pretty soon the duo have a secret identity worked out, one that’s pulled from the pages of real life Archie Comics history.

You can see what we mean in the special sneak preview below, by the all-star creative team of Tim Seeley, Mike Norton, Glenn Whitmore, and Jack Morelli. That’s gonna leave you wanting more, so we recommend grabbing your very own collectible copy right here!