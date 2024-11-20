Home Archie Comics Presents A heroic new Archie soars in ARCHIE IS MR. JUSTICE #1!

Panel from ARCHIE IS MR. JUSTICE #1. A superpowered Archie flies above a construction site while Juhead narrates over the scene, saying Archie had a purpose but needed training and a better uniform. The next two panels show two costume ideas, settling on the final one: a black, blue, and gold jumpsuit with a stylized version of the scales of justice emblazoned on his chest.

Archie’s historic superhero career launches today in ARCHIE IS MR. JUSTICE #1!

Main cover of ARCHIE IS MR. JUSTICE #1. Archie in a blue and gold superhero costume flies towards the reader over a city skyline, smiling.What would happen if small town America’s most famous (and famously good-hearted) citizen gained incredible superpowers? You’re about to find out in the first chapter of a groundbreaking four-issue saga unlike any Archie story you’ve read before! Each issue is told from a different character’s perspective, and this is the tale of one Jughead Jones, the first person Archie confides in when he discovers his new abilities. Jughead has an encyclopedic knowledge of comic books so he’s just the guy to turn to in a time like this, and pretty soon the duo have a secret identity worked out, one that’s pulled from the pages of real life Archie Comics history.

You can see what we mean in the special sneak preview below, by the all-star creative team of Tim Seeley, Mike Norton, Glenn Whitmore, and Jack Morelli. That’s gonna leave you wanting more, so we recommend grabbing your very own collectible copy right here!

 

 

Interior story page from ARCHIE IS MR. JUSTICE #1

