New Archie Comics Releases for 1/22/25

Veronica makes her superhero debut, and love is in the air in Riverdale, all in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale January 22, 2025:

ARCHIE IS MR. JUSTICE #2 (of 4)

BRAND NEW ARCHIE PREMIUM EVENT LIMITED SERIES! Mr. Justice’s heroic deeds have started to catch attention—for better or for worse! But when he gets entangled with Veronica Lodge, the daughter of the man who’s turning their hometown upside-down, he’ll have to choose between his head and his heart. Meanwhile, Veronica’s got a few tricks up her own sleeve. It looks like Mr. Justice might not be the only superhero in Riverdale…

Script: Amanda Diebert

Art: Brent Schoonover, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Main Cover: Reiko Murakami

Variant Covers: Jamal Igle, Matt Talbot

On Sale Date: 1/22

32-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #147

You’ll fall in love with this digest celebrating the most romantic time of the year—Valentine’s Day! From heartwarming hijinks to dating dilemmas and everything in between, Archie, Betty, Veronica, and all their friends in Riverdale are sure to get in on the excitement of the season!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/22

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

