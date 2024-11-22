The Cursed Library: Unbound Hits Stores on December 18th!

On December 18th, THE CURSED LIBRARY: UNBOUND brings the horror saga to a terrifying — and very satisfying conclusion. To ensure you get the issue, pre-order a copy now. Here’s a snyopsis of what you can expect from the finale:

This is it !The final chapter of the Cursed Library is here.Will Jinx assume her rightful role on Satan’s throne? Can the unlikely duo of Danni and Madam Satan save her? It’s going to take a hell of a lot to set things right!

Here’s a preview of what horrors await you in the new book, click on each thumbnail to see it full sized!

The Cursed Library: Unbound. It all comes down to this. Are you ready?