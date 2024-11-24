New Archie Comics Coming in February 2025

In February’s new releases, the mischievous spirits of Valentine’s Day return, superhero hijinks go down at the MLJ Museum, and much more! To pre-order, contact your local comic book shop using the Comic Shop Locator, or directly from the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

CHILLING ADVENTURES PRESENTS… THE NINE LIVES OF SALEM (ONE-SHOT)

Salem was once a powerful warlock whose misuse of powers led him to live the rest of his life in servitude, acting as a cat familiar to a family of witches. But even in feline form, he can’t escape the sins of his past. And when some familiar faces return seeking revenge, he might just use up all of his nine lives trying to save himself from their wrath.

Script: Cullen Bunn

Art: Dan Schoening and Ben Galvan

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Main Cover: Dan Schoening

Variant Cover: Robert Hack

On Sale Date: 2/19

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE’S VALENTINE’S SPECTACULAR (ONE SHOT)

BRAND NEW STORY: This is THE OFFICIAL COMIC OF VALENTINE’S DAY! You are cordially invited to join Hearts, Flowers, and Candies on a tour of the romance capital of the world… Riverdale?! Let the three Spirits of Valentine’s Day sweep you off your feet and show you why, in Riverdale, EVERYONE gets a Valentine!

Script: Jamie L. Rotante

Pencils: Holly G

Inks: Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Vincent Lovallo, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 2/5

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #358

BRAND NEW STORY: The MLJ Museum is proud to welcome the New Crusaders for an event that’s sure to be magical, except they’re nowhere to be found! That’s not the only weird thing going on. Does anyone else think that those toys look a little TOO lifelike? If only there was a teenage witch around to help spell out what’s really going on.

Script: Dan Parent

Pencils: Dan Parent

Inks: Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 2/12

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #332

BRAND NEW STORY! What makes someone truly extraordinary? The power of flight? Super strength? Incredible speed? Obviously, it’s the ability to survive a hot wing eating showdown that would make even Sean Evans proud! It’s Archie & pals vs. the New Crusaders with a scorchingly hot finish!

Script: Dan Parent

Pencils: Dan Parent

Inks: Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 2/19

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #148

Mittens? Check. Silly hat? Check. Cocoa? Check. Now you’re ready to cozy up with this wonderful wintertime collection of heart-warming tales from Riverdale. Just remember to keep your cool in the heated action of a snowball fight!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 2/26

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.