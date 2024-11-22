A holiday tradition returns in ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #21!

It’s all-Christmas, all the time in this week’s new issue of ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST, also known as the beloved annual tradition, ARCHIE’S CHRISTMAS STOCKING!

While all Archie Christmas titles are delightful stocking stuffers and heartwarming holiday classics, ARCHIE’S CHRISTMAS STOCKING stands out; it’s a full 192 pages of Christmas tales pulled from across the decades, making it the perfect surprise gift for Archie fans of any age.

You can start reading now with the complete holiday classic “Holi-daze!” by Dan Parent below. And that’s just a small sample of the full jingle-jangle that awaits when you grab your own copy here. And have a festive weekend!