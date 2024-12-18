The battle for Jinx’s soul is on in THE CURSED LIBRARY #3: UNBOUND!

Today’s the day! The thrilling final chapter of THE CURSED LIBRARY saga is here, and Archie’s new horror heroines aren’t going down without a fight!

When we last saw Jinx she wasn’t doing so hot! Imprisoned by her dad Lucifer for an infernal coming out party, her best pal Danni Malloy had to free the wildly unpredictable former Queen of Hell Madam Satan for help setting things right. Now, the unlikely duo are journeying across the frozen wastes with demons hot on their trail. With no magical powers, Danni has her work cut out for her. The future of Archie’s horror multiverse starts here, in the epic conclusion by Eliot Rahal, Magdalene Visaggio, and Craig Cermak!

You can start reading below with a special sneak preview. After that, you can grab your own collectible copy here!