Speedy Daisy Thunder returns in WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #36!

Ace racer Daisy Thunder is back in town . . . and a few folks are none too happy about it! The race goes on in this week’s WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #36!

When we first met Southside’s own Daisy Thunder back in April, we learned some stuff! For one, she’s not new to Archie and the gang — she knew them all back when they were kids. And second, her bright pink hair and crazy automotive talent has a way of turning heads, and that’s not so much to Veronica’s liking! In “Thunderstruck!” by Craig Boldman and Bill Galvan, these two rivals-in-the-making clash, and hijinks ensue!

You can preview that one below, along with the complete Fall classic “Turn Coat” by Frank Doyle and Dan DeCarlo. Once you’re caught up, you can grab your own copy here, and have a comics-filled weekend!