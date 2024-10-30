Home Digital Comics New Archie Comics Releases for 10/30/24

New Archie Comics Releases for 10/30/24

Panels from an Archie Comics story. Archie is playing a loud Christmas song on his electric guitar, blowing away Mr. Lodge, who falls down from the noise. Veronica asks him if he's OK and he says he hears Christmas bells.

Christmas comes to Riverdale just in time for Halloween in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale October 30, 2024:

Cover of ARCHIE DIGEST #355. Betty, Archie, Veronica, and Archie's dog Vegas are dressed as Santa and his elves, in a chimney on a snowy rooftop at Christmas time.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #355

BRAND NEW STORY! The students at Riverdale High put their money together to buy a very expensive first edition book for Ms. Grundy for Christmas. But did they make a mistake in choosing Archie to wrap it for her? He might need a little Christmas magic to get the job done!

Script: Dan Parent
Pencils: Dan Parent
Inks: Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 10/30
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

