New Archie Comics Releases for 10/30/24

Christmas comes to Riverdale just in time for Halloween in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale October 30, 2024:

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #355

BRAND NEW STORY! The students at Riverdale High put their money together to buy a very expensive first edition book for Ms. Grundy for Christmas. But did they make a mistake in choosing Archie to wrap it for her? He might need a little Christmas magic to get the job done!

Script: Dan Parent

Pencils: Dan Parent

Inks: Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/30

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

