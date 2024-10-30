New Archie Comics Releases for 10/30/24

Christmas comes to Riverdale just in time for Halloween in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale October 30, 2024:
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #355
BRAND NEW STORY! The students at Riverdale High put their money together to buy a very expensive first edition book for Ms. Grundy for Christmas. But did they make a mistake in choosing Archie to wrap it for her? He might need a little Christmas magic to get the job done!
Script: Dan Parent
Pencils: Dan Parent
Inks: Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 10/30
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS