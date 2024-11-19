Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum Praise Archie Is Mr. Justice

It’s almost time! The debut issue of ARCHIE IS MR. JUSTICE hits stores tomorrow! Already the book is getting great acclaim, and while you count down the seconds until you can read it, we wanted to share the thoughts of two comic luminaries who have already checked it out: Legendary comedan Patton Oswalt and renowned writer Jordan Blum (COMMUNITY, M.O.D.O.K.). The pair currently co-write Dark Horse’s brilliant MINOR THREATS comic, and they were kind enough to take time out of their busy schedules to sound off on Tim Seeley and Mike Norton‘s work on ARCHIE IS MR. JUSTICE!

“Tim Seely has the kind of mind that ranges everywhere — and brilliantly,” says Oswalt. Whether it’s horror or, in the case, superheroes, you can always be guaranteed a shocking, fun, unforgettable take. And he certainly doesn’t disappoint here.”