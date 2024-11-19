Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum Praise Archie Is Mr. Justice

It’s almost time! The debut issue of ARCHIE IS MR. JUSTICE hits stores tomorrow! Already the book is getting great acclaim, and while you count down the seconds until you can read it, we wanted to share the thoughts of two comic luminaries who have already checked it out: Legendary comedan Patton Oswalt and renowned writer Jordan Blum (COMMUNITY, M.O.D.O.K.). The pair currently co-write Dark Horse’s brilliant MINOR THREATS comic, and they were kind enough to take time out of their busy schedules to sound off on Tim Seeley and Mike Norton‘s work on ARCHIE IS MR. JUSTICE!
“Tim Seely has the kind of mind that ranges everywhere — and brilliantly,” says Oswalt. Whether it’s horror or, in the case, superheroes, you can always be guaranteed a shocking, fun, unforgettable take. And he certainly doesn’t disappoint here.”
His positive response was echoed by Blum. “Tim Seeley bleeds superheroes (he should really get that looked at) which makes him the right choice to usher Archie Andrews into his new spandex-clad adventures.” He adds,”Mr. Justice is the perfect blend of capes and classic Riverdale teen hijinks that services fans of both genres while still serving up something completely new. Archie may have already slayed horror, but now it’s his time to soar as a superhero.”
Pretty high praise from two of the industry’s biggest talents. You can check out this exciting new chapter in Archie history for yourself when ARCHIE IS MR. JUSTICE is unleashed tomorrow!