New Archie Comics Releases for 11/20/24

Christmas rocks on in Riverdale and Archie makes his big superhero debut, all in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale November 20, 2024:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

ARCHIE IS MR. JUSTICE #1 (of 4)

BRAND-NEW 4-PART ARCHIE PREMIUM EVENT LIMITED SERIES! Young Archie Andrews is your typical teenager, except for the fact that he has superpowers and an undying urge to do what’s right, inspiring his superhero persona, “Mr. Justice.” Guiding Archie on the path of heroism is his best friend Jughead. The pair aim to right the wrongs of the greedy Hiram Lodge, who turned their tranquil hometown of Riverdale into a luxury city, forcing families out, and big businesses in. Can Archie’s brand of justice bring Riverdale into a new prosperous era, or will his need to do good ultimately be his downfall? This is truly a love letter to THE BEST of Archie, for fans of series like Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow? and Invincible.

Script: Tim Seeley

Art: Mike Norton

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Main Cover: Reiko Murakami

Variant Covers: Francesco Francavilla, Matt Talbot

On Sale Date: 11/20

32-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

ARCHIE SHOWCASE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #21: ARCHIE’S CHRISTMAS STOCKING

Archie Comics is the Official Comic Book of Christmas, and this special, snowy SHOWCASE DIGEST is here to provide you with all sorts of holiday hjiinks featuring Archie and his friends!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Rich Koslowski, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 11/20

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

