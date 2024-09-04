New Archie Comics Releases for 9/4/24

Archie is all about the memes and a new villain for Sabrina makes her wicked debut, all in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale September 4, 2024:

SABRINA ANNUAL SPECTACULAR (ONE-SHOT)

BRAND NEW STORY: It’s an all-out battle at Eyegore Estates as Sabrina’s nemesis Amber Nightstone makes her return! But when the evil Amber unleashes is more powerful than even she expected, it’s going to take more than just two magical beings to set things right!

Script: Ian Flynn

Pencils: Steven Butler

Inks: Lily Butler

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Vincent Lovallo, Steven Butler, Lily Butler, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/4

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #143

BRAND NEW STORY! Young Doctor Masters wants to make his favorite town YOUR favorite town by showcasing everything and everyone that makes Riverdale special but when you LIVE on the internet like YDM does, it’s ALL ABOUT MEME.

Script: Timmy Heague

Pencils: Bill Galvan

Inks: Ben Galvan

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/4

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS