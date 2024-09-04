New Archie Comics Releases for 9/4/24

Archie is all about the memes and a new villain for Sabrina makes her wicked debut, all in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale September 4, 2024:
SABRINA ANNUAL SPECTACULAR (ONE-SHOT)
BRAND NEW STORY: It’s an all-out battle at Eyegore Estates as Sabrina’s nemesis Amber Nightstone makes her return! But when the evil Amber unleashes is more powerful than even she expected, it’s going to take more than just two magical beings to set things right!
Script: Ian Flynn
Pencils: Steven Butler
Inks: Lily Butler
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Vincent Lovallo, Steven Butler, Lily Butler, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 9/4
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #143
BRAND NEW STORY! Young Doctor Masters wants to make his favorite town YOUR favorite town by showcasing everything and everyone that makes Riverdale special but when you LIVE on the internet like YDM does, it’s ALL ABOUT MEME.
Script: Timmy Heague
Pencils: Bill Galvan
Inks: Ben Galvan
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 9/4
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
