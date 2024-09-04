Home Digital Comics New Archie Comics Releases for 9/4/24

New Archie Comics Releases for 9/4/24

SABRINA ANNUAL SPECTACULAR 2024. Two crooks are outside the Spellman house rigging up a fake ghost to scare the Spellmans. Inside, the ghost doesn't alarm them at all and they say how nice it is to be visited by a spirit.

Archie is all about the memes and a new villain for Sabrina makes her wicked debut, all in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale September 4, 2024:

Cover of SABRINA ANNUAL SPECTACULAR 2024. Sabrina smiles looking out at the viewer, levitating her cat familiar Salem above one hand. They stand in front of a collage of various characters from other recent Sabrina stories including her aunts, her uncle Ambrose, The Wicked Trinity (Sapphire, Jade, and Amber), Trick and Treat the Halloween imps, and various monsters. In the upper right corner of the cover is a blurb announcing the first appearance of the Malevolent Mother Striga. Mother Striga is pictured in head only, a green-skinned older women with long black hair with streaks of gray.

SABRINA ANNUAL SPECTACULAR (ONE-SHOT)

BRAND NEW STORY: It’s an all-out battle at Eyegore Estates as Sabrina’s nemesis Amber Nightstone makes her return! But when the evil Amber unleashes is more powerful than even she expected, it’s going to take more than just two magical beings to set things right!

Script: Ian Flynn
Pencils: Steven Butler
Inks: Lily Butler
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Vincent Lovallo, Steven Butler, Lily Butler, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 9/4
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

Cover of WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #143. Betty and Archie hold each other in a gust of fall wind, blowing leaves around them. Hearts float around their heads.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #143

BRAND NEW STORY! Young Doctor Masters wants to make his favorite town YOUR favorite town by showcasing everything and everyone that makes Riverdale special but when you LIVE on the internet like YDM does, it’s ALL ABOUT MEME.

Script: Timmy Heague
Pencils: Bill Galvan
Inks: Ben Galvan
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 9/4
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Cover of LAUGH #13 from Archie Comics. Betty, Veronica, Jughead, and Archie are ice skating. Jughead is shivering and cold and tells Archie to give him one good reason for skating in that weather. Archie, looking at the girls, says two good reasons are on their way.

 

Cover of PEP #395 from Archie Comics. Archie and Jughead are parked in his car looking out at the sun setting over the water, kissing. A voice over the car radio calls him a clumsy oaf and says that's no way to kiss a pretty girl. Archie tells Veronica he wishe they hadn't borrowed her father's talking car.

