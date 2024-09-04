Home Free Comic The malevolent Mother Striga makes a wicked debut!

The malevolent Mother Striga makes a wicked debut!

,

Interior panels from SABRINA ANNUAL SPECTACULAR 2024. Lightning strikes over a creepy gotchi mansion, with monsters gathering at the gates. Sabrina says she thinks that's the source of the problem. Salem says "It's so subtle, how could you tell?"

Monstrous mayhem sets the scene for the debut of an all-new witch in Greendale . . . or is she actually a really old witch? Either way, the spooky magic kicks off in today’s SABRINA ANNUAL SPECTACULAR!

Cover of SABRINA ANNUAL SPECTACULAR 2024. Sabrina smiles looking out at the viewer, levitating her cat familiar Salem above one hand. They stand in front of a collage of various characters from other recent Sabrina stories including her aunts, her uncle Ambrose, The Wicked Trinity (Sapphire, Jade, and Amber), Trick and Treat the Halloween imps, and various monsters. In the upper right corner of the cover is a blurb announcing the first appearance of the Malevolent Mother Striga. Mother Striga is pictured in head only, a green-skinned older women with long black hair with streaks of gray.

We all know Amber, Sapphire, and Jade — a.k.a. The Wicked Trinity — have been causing a ruckus in Sabrina’s world as Amber tries to usurp her status on the mortal plane. But what if there was someone bad enough to boss them around? We’re about to find out, because Amber wants a power-up and she’s conjuring Mother Striga, whom legend holds was the very first witch who gave them all a bad name. That’s gotta be a foolproof plan, right? We’ll find out in the historic tale called “Awakening” by Ian Flynn and Steven Butler!

You can preview that one below, along with the full Sabrina classic, “Haunt Taunt” by Archie Legends George Gladir and Bob Bolling. Once you’re caught up, you can grab your own bewitching copy here!

 

Interior story page from SABRINA ANNUAL SPECTACULAR 2024.

Comments are closed.