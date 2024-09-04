The malevolent Mother Striga makes a wicked debut!

Monstrous mayhem sets the scene for the debut of an all-new witch in Greendale . . . or is she actually a really old witch? Either way, the spooky magic kicks off in today’s SABRINA ANNUAL SPECTACULAR!

We all know Amber, Sapphire, and Jade — a.k.a. The Wicked Trinity — have been causing a ruckus in Sabrina’s world as Amber tries to usurp her status on the mortal plane. But what if there was someone bad enough to boss them around? We’re about to find out, because Amber wants a power-up and she’s conjuring Mother Striga, whom legend holds was the very first witch who gave them all a bad name. That’s gotta be a foolproof plan, right? We’ll find out in the historic tale called “Awakening” by Ian Flynn and Steven Butler!

You can preview that one below, along with the full Sabrina classic, "Haunt Taunt" by Archie Legends George Gladir and Bob Bolling.