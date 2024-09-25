Catch up on the whole Archie Horrorverse!

If you’re ready to enter THE CURSED LIBRARY, Archie’s epic convergence of horror worlds, you can catch up on all that came before in a steal of a deal running now with our friends at Humble Bundle!

Literally every Archie Horror comic thus far (you heard that right!) — a $292 value — is in the “Horror With Archie” bundle which you can score for as little as $18. This includes every appearance so far of the main heroines of THE CURSED LIBRARY event, Jinx Holliday, Danni Malloy, and the Queen of Hell herself, Madam Satan, not to mention scary versions of Riverdale’s most notable residents like the Blossom Twins, Jughead Jones, Reggie Mantle, and more.

It all comes together in THE CURSED LIBRARY #1, on-sale now, and you can start at the start with the pay-what-you-want Humble Bundle, with proceeds benefitting The Book Industry Charitable Foundation.