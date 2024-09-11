New Archie Comics Releases for 9/11/24

Halloween kicks off with style in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale September 11, 2024:
ARCHIE SHOWCASE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #20: ARCHIE’S HALLOWEEN SPECIAL
Halloween is here again and Archie and all his friends in Riverdale are ready to have a spooky good time! From trick or treating to bobbing for apples and costumes galore, you’re in for some frighteningly fun adventures!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 9/11
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
