New Archie Comics Releases for 9/11/24

Halloween kicks off with style in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale September 11, 2024:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

ARCHIE SHOWCASE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #20: ARCHIE’S HALLOWEEN SPECIAL

Halloween is here again and Archie and all his friends in Riverdale are ready to have a spooky good time! From trick or treating to bobbing for apples and costumes galore, you’re in for some frighteningly fun adventures!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 9/11

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Here at the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Subscribe to the Series

A Digital Edition on comiXology!

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS