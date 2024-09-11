Home Digital Comics New Archie Comics Releases for 9/11/24

New Archie Comics Releases for 9/11/24

Panel from an Archie Comics story. A ghost hovers over a table where Betty, Reggie, Archie, Veronica, and Ms. Grundy are rehearsing their lines for a school play. They all look shocked. The ghost says it has returned from the spirit world because they summoned it.

Halloween kicks off with style in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale September 11, 2024:

Cover of ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #20, with a cover blurb reading: Halloween Special. Archie wears a vampire costume, and Betty and Veronica both wear witch costumes. Betty and Veronica stir a witch's cauldron filled with bubbling green liquid.

ARCHIE SHOWCASE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #20: ARCHIE’S HALLOWEEN SPECIAL

Halloween is here again and Archie and all his friends in Riverdale are ready to have a spooky good time! From trick or treating to bobbing for apples and costumes galore, you’re in for some frighteningly fun adventures!

Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Bill Galvan, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 9/11
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Cover of LAUGH #11. At a football game, Betty is cheerleading and Archie is holding her up in the air. The coach says their poor cheerleaders really have their hands full, and Archie says, "Who's complaining?"

 

Cover of PEP #393. Archie is working at a pizzaria and the rest of his friends are sitting at a table waiting for food. Reggie walks in and snaps his fingers at Archie, saying he wants enough pizza to treat all his friends. Archie gives him one slice to go.

