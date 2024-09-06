Riverdale goes meme crazy in WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #143!

Who’s taking whom to the big dance? As we see in this week’s WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #143, that question is causing quite a stir, the kind that could only be revealed in . . . memes?!

On the internet, it’s easier to communicate how we feel through images with funny text (wait a minute — isn’t that like comics?!). The teens of Riverdale are no exception, especially when heartthrob Young Dr. Masters is involved. All the most famous IRL memes are parodied in the groundbreaking new story by Timmy Heague and Bill & Ben Galvan!

You can preview that one below, along with another tale of teens behaving badly, “Opening Night” by Archie Legends George Gladir and Bob Bolling. That’s just the start of nearly 200 pages of classic Archie hijinx, and you can grab your own copy here!