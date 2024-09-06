Home Free Comic Riverdale goes meme crazy in WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #143!

WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #143. Cheryl Blossom lies on her bed looking at a photo of herself, in the style of the Wolverine meme. The text says she's talking to the person who matters most to her -- herself.

Who’s taking whom to the big dance? As we see in this week’s WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #143, that question is causing quite a stir, the kind that could only be revealed in . . . memes?!

Cover of WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #143. Betty and Archie hold each other in a gust of fall wind, blowing leaves around them. Hearts float around their heads.

On the internet, it’s easier to communicate how we feel through images with funny text (wait a minute — isn’t that like comics?!). The teens of Riverdale are no exception, especially when heartthrob Young Dr. Masters is involved. All the most famous IRL memes are parodied in the groundbreaking new story by Timmy Heague and Bill & Ben Galvan!

You can preview that one below, along with another tale of teens behaving badly, “Opening Night” by Archie Legends George Gladir and Bob Bolling. That’s just the start of nearly 200 pages of classic Archie hijinx, and you can grab your own copy here!

 

Interior story page from WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #143.

