New Archie Comics Coming in December 2024

In December’s new releases, the final battle for Jinx’s soul is on, Amber Nightstone has a magical plan for Sabrina’s perfect gift, Christmas comes to Riverdale, and much more! To pre-order, contact your local comic book shop using the Comic Shop Locator, or directly from the Archie Comics Shop.
Information listed below is subject to change.
THE CURSED LIBRARY (#3 of 3): UNBOUND
This is it! The final chapter of the Cursed Library is here. Will Jinx assume her rightful role on Satan’s throne? Can the unlikely duo of Danni and Madam Satan save her? It’s going to take a hell of a lot to set things right!
Script: Eliot Rahal, Magdalene Visaggio
Art: Craig Cermak
Colors: Matt Herms
Letters: Jack Morelli
Main Cover: Craig Cermak
Variant Covers: Francesco Francavilla, Luana Vecchio, Suspiria Vilchez
On Sale Date: 10/30
32-page, full color comic
$4.99 U.S.
ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR (ONE-SHOT)
BRAND NEW STORY: Amber Nightstone—Sabrina’s fiercest magical rival—is on a mission: get Sabrina the best Christmas gift ever?!
Script: Ian Flynn
Pencils: Holly G
Inks: Jim Amash
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 12/4
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
SUBSCRIBE HERE!
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #356
BRAND NEW STORY: Wilbur Wilkin is hosting a Christmas party—and everyone’s invited! It’s going to be a Secret Santa gift exchange for the ages, but when Archie’s rivalry with Wilbur amps up, will everyone get what they want?
Script: Tom DeFalco
Pencils: Steven Butler
Inks: Jim Amash
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 12/4
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
SUBSCRIBE HERE!
ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #27: JUGHEAD’S NEW YEAR’S BASH
Ring in the New Year with Jughead Jones and all his friends in Riverdale with these stories all about celebrations, resolutions, and good times!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 12/25
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
SUBSCRIBE HERE!
BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #330
BRAND NEW STORY! Betty and Veronica, along with Wilbur’s two friends Laura and Linda, are taking part in Riverdale’s Christmas Skateathon Charity event! But when Archie and Wilbur decide to join in on the fun, will they all be skating on thin ice?
Script: Dan Parent
Pencils: Dan Parent
Inks: Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
Ship Date: 11/27
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
SUBSCRIBE HERE!
WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #146
BRAND NEW STORY! Archie and the gang, along with Sabrina and Josie, are watching the ball drop in Times Square! But when some ice witches show up and try to spoil the fun, will this New Year’s Bash be a New Year’s bust?
Script: Dan Parent
Pencils: Dan Parent
Inks: Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 12/18
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.