New Archie Comics Coming in December 2024

In December’s new releases, the final battle for Jinx’s soul is on, Amber Nightstone has a magical plan for Sabrina’s perfect gift, Christmas comes to Riverdale, and much more! To pre-order, contact your local comic book shop using the Comic Shop Locator, or directly from the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

THE CURSED LIBRARY (#3 of 3): UNBOUND

This is it! The final chapter of the Cursed Library is here. Will Jinx assume her rightful role on Satan’s throne? Can the unlikely duo of Danni and Madam Satan save her? It’s going to take a hell of a lot to set things right!

Script: Eliot Rahal, Magdalene Visaggio

Art: Craig Cermak

Colors: Matt Herms

Letters: Jack Morelli

Main Cover: Craig Cermak

Variant Covers: Francesco Francavilla, Luana Vecchio, Suspiria Vilchez

On Sale Date: 10/30

32-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR (ONE-SHOT)

BRAND NEW STORY: Amber Nightstone—Sabrina’s fiercest magical rival—is on a mission: get Sabrina the best Christmas gift ever?!

Script: Ian Flynn

Pencils: Holly G

Inks: Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 12/4

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #356

BRAND NEW STORY: Wilbur Wilkin is hosting a Christmas party—and everyone’s invited! It’s going to be a Secret Santa gift exchange for the ages, but when Archie’s rivalry with Wilbur amps up, will everyone get what they want?

Script: Tom DeFalco

Pencils: Steven Butler

Inks: Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 12/4

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #27: JUGHEAD’S NEW YEAR’S BASH

Ring in the New Year with Jughead Jones and all his friends in Riverdale with these stories all about celebrations, resolutions, and good times!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 12/25

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #330

BRAND NEW STORY! Betty and Veronica, along with Wilbur’s two friends Laura and Linda, are taking part in Riverdale’s Christmas Skateathon Charity event! But when Archie and Wilbur decide to join in on the fun, will they all be skating on thin ice?

Script: Dan Parent

Pencils: Dan Parent

Inks: Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

Ship Date: 11/27

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #146

BRAND NEW STORY! Archie and the gang, along with Sabrina and Josie, are watching the ball drop in Times Square! But when some ice witches show up and try to spoil the fun, will this New Year’s Bash be a New Year’s bust?

Script: Dan Parent

Pencils: Dan Parent

Inks: Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 12/18

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.