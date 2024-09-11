Home Archie Comics Presents New Archie Comics Coming in December 2024

New Archie Comics Coming in December 2024

, , , ,

Archie, Veronica, Betty, and Jughead are each depicted in an ornament hanging on a Christmas tree.

In December’s new releases, the final battle for Jinx’s soul is on, Amber Nightstone has a magical plan for Sabrina’s perfect gift, Christmas comes to Riverdale, and much more! To pre-order, contact your local comic book shop using the Comic Shop Locator, or directly from the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

Variant cover of THE CURSED LIBRARY #3. Jinx, a slender blonde teenage white girl, turns the pages of an old magic book seemingly by magic, as her outsretched hands aren't touching the pages. Behind her, surrounded by flames and human skulls, are Madam Satan, Danni (a slender redeheaded teenage white girl holding two drumsticks), zombie versions of Jughead and Betty, and Archie wearing a brown cloak.

THE CURSED LIBRARY (#3 of 3): UNBOUND

This is it! The final chapter of the Cursed Library is here. Will Jinx assume her rightful role on Satan’s throne? Can the unlikely duo of Danni and Madam Satan save her? It’s going to take a hell of a lot to set things right!

Script: Eliot Rahal, Magdalene Visaggio
Art: Craig Cermak
Colors: Matt Herms
Letters: Jack Morelli
Main Cover: Craig Cermak
Variant Covers: Francesco Francavilla, Luana Vecchio, Suspiria Vilchez
On Sale Date: 10/30
32-page, full color comic
$4.99 U.S.

Cover of ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR. Archie is in the foreground with his arms around Betty and Veronica. Jughead stands behind them waving at the viewer, and Sabrina is next to him casting a magical spell, with sparkles floating around her hand. Behind them all in the background, Josie and the Pussycats are singling Christmas carols. They're in a snowy forest and everyone is wearing winter gear.

ARCHIE CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR (ONE-SHOT)

BRAND NEW STORY: Amber Nightstone—Sabrina’s fiercest magical rival—is on a mission: get Sabrina the best Christmas gift ever?!

Script: Ian Flynn
Pencils: Holly G
Inks: Jim Amash
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 12/4
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

Cover of ARCHIE DIGEST #356. Archie, Veronica, Betty, and Jughead are each depicted in an ornament hanging on a Christmas tree.

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #356

BRAND NEW STORY: Wilbur Wilkin is hosting a Christmas party—and everyone’s invited! It’s going to be a Secret Santa gift exchange for the ages, but when Archie’s rivalry with Wilbur amps up, will everyone get what they want?

Script: Tom DeFalco
Pencils: Steven Butler
Inks: Jim Amash
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 12/4
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

Cover of ARCHIE MILESTONES DIGEST #27: JUGHEAD NEW YEAR'S BASH. Archie, Betty, Jughead, Veronica, Reggie, and Jughead's dog Hot Dog are all depicted in stylized stars floating on a purple/yellow background and a field of more stars. They're superimposed over an image of the glittery ball that drops in Times Square on New Year's Eve.

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #27: JUGHEAD’S NEW YEAR’S BASH

Ring in the New Year with Jughead Jones and all his friends in Riverdale with these stories all about celebrations, resolutions, and good times!

Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 12/25
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

Cover of BETTY AND VERONICA DIGEST #330. Santa Claus is climbing into a chimney on a snow-covered roof with a sack full of toys at night. Jughead, Betty, Archie, and Veronica are hiding behind the chimney, smiling up at Santa.

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #330

BRAND NEW STORY! Betty and Veronica, along with Wilbur’s two friends Laura and Linda, are taking part in Riverdale’s Christmas Skateathon Charity event! But when Archie and Wilbur decide to join in on the fun, will they all be skating on thin ice?

Script: Dan Parent
Pencils: Dan Parent
Inks: Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
Ship Date: 11/27
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

Cover of WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #146. Archie and Betty snuggle by a fire and the Christmas tree with Archie's dog Vegas at their feet. They're watching a New Year's Eve celebration on TV (the TV shows fireworks and the words: Happy New Year!).

SUBSCRIBE HERE!

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #146

BRAND NEW STORY! Archie and the gang, along with Sabrina and Josie, are watching the ball drop in Times Square! But when some ice witches show up and try to spoil the fun, will this New Year’s Bash be a New Year’s bust?

Script: Dan Parent
Pencils: Dan Parent
Inks: Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 12/18
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

Comments are closed.