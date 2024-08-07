New Archie Comics Releases for 8/7/24

Jughead flips for Fall and our long-awaited Facsimile Edition line launches, all in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale August 7, 2024:
To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.
BETTY AND ME #16: FACSIMILE EDITION
It’s the cover that snuck past the Comics Code Authority and would go on to spawn a million memes! Archie Comics is proud to present this highly sought after issue of BETTY AND ME #16 faithfully reprinted in a full-facsimile edition!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan DeCarlo
On Sale Date: 8/7
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
GET YOUR COPY:
Here at the Archie Store
Your Local Comic Shop
Subscribe to the Series
A Digital Edition on comiXology!
ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #25: JUGHEAD’S FUN FOR FALL
Riverdale’s foremost burger connoisseur trades his triple-decker dreams for spooktacular treats in tales guaranteed to give you goosebumps.
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 8/7
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
GET YOUR COPY:
Here at the Archie Store
Your Local Comic Shop
Subscribe to the Series
A Digital Edition on comiXology!