New Archie Comics Releases for 8/7/24

Panels from an Archie Comics story. Betty reflects on how wonderful and strong Archie is, then when she sees him his hopping around and holding his hand in pain.

Jughead flips for Fall and our long-awaited Facsimile Edition line launches, all in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale August 7, 2024:

Archie carries Betty out of the water at the beach. Behind them float three random guys with black eyes and dazed looks on their faces. Betty asks him if he had any trouble rescuing her and he says yes, he had to beat off three other guys and stop them from rescuing her first.

BETTY AND ME #16: FACSIMILE EDITION

It’s the cover that snuck past the Comics Code Authority and would go on to spawn a million memes! Archie Comics is proud to present this highly sought after issue of BETTY AND ME #16 faithfully reprinted in a full-facsimile edition!

Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan DeCarlo
On Sale Date: 8/7
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

Archie, Betty, Veronica, and Jughead drive through a fall scene with the top down in Archie's convertible. Leaves fall all around them.

ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #25: JUGHEAD’S FUN FOR FALL

Riverdale’s foremost burger connoisseur trades his triple-decker dreams for spooktacular treats in tales guaranteed to give you goosebumps.

Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 8/7
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Cover of LAUGH #17 from Archie Comics. Archie, Veronica, Betty, Jughead, and others are inside a barn practicing for a summer stock play while it rains outside. They all read a script for the play. Archie says the rain means they will have an empty theater tonight. Veronica says they'll actually have a full theater as farm animals from outside come in to shelter.

Cover of LAUGH #16 from Archie Comics. Betty runs upstairs in her nightclothes while Jughead and Archie stand at the door. Archie is dressed up in a shirt and tie. Jughead says he thinks they're a little early for Betty's party.

Cover of PEP #399 from Archie Comics. Prinicpal Weatherbee is climbing on top of a roof in a snowstorm. The snow has buried all the houses up to the rooflines. He's about to climb down the chimney and he says to kids standing nearby (Archie, Betty, and Jughead) that school isn't cancelled.

Cover of PEP #398 from Archie Comics. Archie has a sign in the window of his car that reads: No Bozos! Reggie says he has one on his door, and he points to a sign that's just a picture of Archie with a line through it.

