New Archie Comics Releases for 8/7/24

Jughead flips for Fall and our long-awaited Facsimile Edition line launches, all in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale August 7, 2024:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

BETTY AND ME #16: FACSIMILE EDITION

It’s the cover that snuck past the Comics Code Authority and would go on to spawn a million memes! Archie Comics is proud to present this highly sought after issue of BETTY AND ME #16 faithfully reprinted in a full-facsimile edition!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo

On Sale Date: 8/7

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Here at the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Subscribe to the Series

A Digital Edition on comiXology!

ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #25: JUGHEAD’S FUN FOR FALL

Riverdale’s foremost burger connoisseur trades his triple-decker dreams for spooktacular treats in tales guaranteed to give you goosebumps.

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 8/7

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Here at the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Subscribe to the Series

A Digital Edition on comiXology!

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS