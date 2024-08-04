Home Free Comic A lost witch returns in WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #142!

A lost witch returns in WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #142!

,

Panel from an Archie Comics story. Sabrina is on the beach saying she knows a witch named Ophelia Glutenschnable who can help her. She then uses telepathy to try and reach Ophelia.

When Sabrina needs help, she calls on an old pal we might have met before in this week’s magical WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #142!

Betty, Veronica, Archie, and Jughead stride down a beach at sunset all wearing swimsuits. They're smiling and waving to the reader. The sun is huge and stylized behind them.In the new story “Do You Believe in Magic?” by Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, and Jack Morelli, Sabrina is hanging out with Archie on the beach and when they uncover a cursed object, she knows she’s in a bit over her head. Enter . . . Ophelia Glutenschnable! Eagle-eyed Archie fans may remember Ophelia from way back in the day, and it turns out she’s spent the past few years in a witch academy to learn the mystic arts (and not too well, as it turns out). But this caper may require someone who’s really good at making mistakes. Sneak a peek below to get started!

And that’s just the start of a summery fun-fest, with nearly 200 pages of comics from the Archie Archives. You can start reading with the complete classic, “Win Some, Lose Some!” by Dick Malmgren and Hy Eisman below, then grab your own copy here. And have a comics-filled weekend!

 

Interior story page from WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #142

Comments are closed.