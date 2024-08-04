A lost witch returns in WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #142!

When Sabrina needs help, she calls on an old pal we might have met before in this week’s magical WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #142!

In the new story “Do You Believe in Magic?” by Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Glenn Whitmore, and Jack Morelli, Sabrina is hanging out with Archie on the beach and when they uncover a cursed object, she knows she’s in a bit over her head. Enter . . . Ophelia Glutenschnable! Eagle-eyed Archie fans may remember Ophelia from way back in the day, and it turns out she’s spent the past few years in a witch academy to learn the mystic arts (and not too well, as it turns out). But this caper may require someone who’s really good at making mistakes. Sneak a peek below to get started!

And that’s just the start of a summery fun-fest, with nearly 200 pages of comics from the Archie Archives. You can start reading with the complete classic, “Win Some, Lose Some!” by Dick Malmgren and Hy Eisman below, then grab your own copy here. And have a comics-filled weekend!