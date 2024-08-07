Archie’s Facsimile line launches today!

Our long-awaited lineup of faithful page-by-page reproductions of classic Archie collectibles starts now with a gorgeous reprint of BETTY & ME #16!

If you’re new to Facsimile comics, you’re in for a treat with this one — every page of the original comic is here, including every ad and editorial page just as it appeared when the comic was first printed, in this case way back in the summer of 1968.

And if that’s not cool enough, BETTY & ME #16 is packed with top-tier Archie Silver Age storytelling under an all-time classic Dan DeCarlo cover, including hilarious hijinx by Frank Doyle, Joe Edwards, and many more. It’s fun to read, and a great piece of comics history!

You can start reading with the complete classic, “The Salvage Depot” below, along with some sample ad pages, and then grab your own copy here. And check back next month for the next great Archie Facsimile!