New Archie Comics Releases for 8/21/24

Archie gets some rizz (did we do that right?) with the help of Young Dr. Masters in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale August 21, 2024:
To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #353
BRAND NEW STORY! In the fast-paced, ever-changing world of modern slang, how do you keep up with everyone’s spectacular vernacular? Join us for a lesson in today’s grooviest terms. (Kids still say groovy, right?)
Script: Timmy Heague
Pencils: Bill Galvan
Inks: Jim Amash
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 8/21
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
GET YOUR COPY:
Here at the Archie Store
Your Local Comic Shop
Subscribe to the Series
A Digital Edition on comiXology!
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS