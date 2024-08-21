Home Archie Comics Presents New Archie Comics Releases for 8/21/24

New Archie Comics Releases for 8/21/24

Archie gets some rizz (did we do that right?) with the help of Young Dr. Masters in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale August 21, 2024:

Archie, Betty, and Veronica slide down a rainbow. Jughead floats on a cloud next to them, reclining.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #353

BRAND NEW STORY! In the fast-paced, ever-changing world of modern slang, how do you keep up with everyone’s spectacular vernacular? Join us for a lesson in today’s grooviest terms. (Kids still say groovy, right?)

Script: Timmy Heague
Pencils: Bill Galvan
Inks: Jim Amash
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 8/21
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

