New Archie Comics Releases for 8/21/24

Archie gets some rizz (did we do that right?) with the help of Young Dr. Masters in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale August 21, 2024:

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #353

BRAND NEW STORY! In the fast-paced, ever-changing world of modern slang, how do you keep up with everyone’s spectacular vernacular? Join us for a lesson in today’s grooviest terms. (Kids still say groovy, right?)

Script: Timmy Heague

Pencils: Bill Galvan

Inks: Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 8/21

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS