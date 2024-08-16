Meet Mini Moose in WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #34!

When Moose needs a pet, Midge knows just the place to take him . . . and the big guy’s world is about to change forever! It all goes down in this week’s new issue of WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST!

In a very special new story called “Canine Chaos” by Chris Cummins, Rex Lindsey, and Glenn Whitmore, local bully Pow and his menacing mutt Tiny are causing a ruckus in town, which inspires our own muscle, Moose: everyone has a pet but him, even that jerk! Moose and Midge head to a pet adoption fair to find a furry friend, and it looks like today might not be their lucky day, but Moose’s luck is about to change.

When we say this one’s special, that’s because not only is it about the all-important topic of adopting animals in need, but it’s the first comic written by Archie’s very own social media maven Chris Cummins! And Chris brings a personal touch to this one as he adopted his own precious pug, Dumpling a while back, and they both make a cameo here.

We asked Chris to tell us some more about how “Canine Chaos” came together, and here’s what he said: “I’m a huge animal lover and a big supporter of rescue animal initiatives, so when I found out I had the opportunity to write my first-ever Archie story, I wanted to make this topic a part of it. Moose is one of the few main characters in the Archieverse who doesn’t already have a pet, so I thought it would be fun to give him the most Moose-appropriate dog ever! Along the way, I included a few other animals – such as mischievous cat brothers Max and Xam and cool greyhound Jacuzzi – who you’ll hopefully be seeing more of in future stories. And of course, I’d be remiss if I didn’t include my own rescue pug, Dumpling. It was Archie Editor-in-Chief Mike Pellerito’s idea to have me drawn into the panel by artist Rex Lindsey as Dumpling’s new owner, and let me tell you, making a cameo in an Archie comic is literally a dream come true for me! This story is just the beginning of adventures for Moose and Mini-Moose, and I can’t wait to bring you more of their antics in the future!”

You can preview that one below, along with the complete poolside classic, “What’s My Line” by Archie Legends Frank Doyle and Dan DeCarlo. Once you’re caught up, you can grab your own copy here, and have a comics-filled weekend!