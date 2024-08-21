Archie’s got rizz in ARCHIE DIGEST #353!

Archie needs help with the hip Gen Z slang (don’t we all?) in this today’s new issue of ARCHIE DIGEST, so he calls in some help from a guy with natural rizz — Young Dr. Masters!

In a new story called “How Do You Do, Fellow Kids?” by Timmy Heague and Bill Galvan, Betty and Veronica are hooked (as usual!) on FlipFlop videos by the ever charming doc, and when Archie overhears him talking about some new lingo, he wants in on the action. This being an Archie comic, we’re sure everything goes smoothly from there!

You can preview that one below, along with the complete Betty-starring classic, “Repair Despair” by Archie Legends Bill Golliher and Bob Bolling. Once you’re caught up, you can grab your own copy here, no cap!