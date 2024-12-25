New Archie Comics Releases for 12/25/24

The holidays roll on with a special New Year celebration in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale December 25, 2024:
ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #27: JUGHEAD’S NEW YEAR’S BASH
Ring in the New Year with Jughead Jones and all his friends in Riverdale with these stories all about celebrations, resolutions, and good times!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 12/25
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
