New Archie Comics Releases for 12/25/24

The holidays roll on with a special New Year celebration in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale December 25, 2024:

Cover of ARCHIE MILESTONES DIGEST #27: JUGHEAD NEW YEAR'S BASH. Archie, Betty, Jughead, Veronica, Reggie, and Jughead's dog Hot Dog are all depicted in stylized stars floating on a purple/yellow background and a field of more stars. They're superimposed over an image of the glittery ball that drops in Times Square on New Year's Eve.

ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #27: JUGHEAD’S NEW YEAR’S BASH

Ring in the New Year with Jughead Jones and all his friends in Riverdale with these stories all about celebrations, resolutions, and good times!

Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 12/25
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Cover of PEP #377. Veronica, Betty, and Archie are surfing on the beach. Veronica says anyone can surf with these new belly boards. In the next panel, Archie has already wiped out. Betty says, "Well, almost anyone."

