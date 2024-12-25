New Archie Comics Releases for 12/25/24

The holidays roll on with a special New Year celebration in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale December 25, 2024:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #27: JUGHEAD’S NEW YEAR’S BASH

Ring in the New Year with Jughead Jones and all his friends in Riverdale with these stories all about celebrations, resolutions, and good times!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 12/25

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Here at the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Subscribe to the Series

A Digital Edition on comiXology!

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS