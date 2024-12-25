New Archie Comics Coming in March 2025

In the March new releases, Betty takes center stage in the Mr. Justice superhero saga, Mother Striga bewitches Betty and Veronica, and much more! To pre-order, contact your local comic book shop using the Comic Shop Locator, or directly from the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

ARCHIE IS MR. JUSTICE #3 (of 4)

BRAND NEW 4-PART ARCHIE PREMIUM EVENT LIMITED SERIES! With great powers comes great sacrifices—but when Archie is faced with having to choose between his responsibilities and his first love, Betty Cooper, will his duties to Riverdale win out over his heart?

Script: Kenny Porter

Art: Maria Laura Sanapo

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Main Cover: Reiko Murakami

Variant Covers: Soo Lee, Matt Talbot

On Sale Date: 3/19

32-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: ONCE UPON A TIME (ONE-SHOT)

BRAND NEW STORY: When Mother Striga invites Betty and Veronica into her enchanted cottage to become her apprentices, the duo discovers an ancient grimoire filled with tantalizing spells that promise to fulfill their deepest desires. But when a little potion-brewing goes awry, hilarity ensues as unexpected transformations unfold!

Script: Holly G

Pencils: Holly G

Inks: Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Main Cover: Vincent Lovallo, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

Variant Cover: Aaron Lopresti

On Sale Date: 3/5

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #359

It’s an early spring in this jumbo-digest filled with stories that will give you butterflies in your stomach!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/19

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #28: JUGHEAD FOOD FESTIVAL

Dig into this buffet of stories that will whet your appetite for fun, hilarity, and action, all starring Archie’s best pal Jughead!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Rex Lindsey

On Sale Date: 3/5

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #333

BRAND NEW STORY! April Fool’s Day is approaching and pranks are afoot at Riverdale High . . . but the girls have had enough of them! When Veronica gets word of a huge windfall, she thinks it’s a joke . . . but is it?

Script: Dan Parent

Pencils: Dan Parent

Inks: Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/26

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #38

BRAND NEW STORY! It’s Friday the 13th and everyone in Riverdale is feeling a little superstitious! Betty, Veronica, Cheryl, Stacy, Nancy, and Harper are staying at the Lodges’ winter cabin. But when mysterious attacks start happening in the dark, they start to suspect each other. Who—or what—is really after them?

Script: Dan Parent

Pencils: Dan Parent

Inks: Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 3/12

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.