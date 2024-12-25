New Archie Comics Coming in March 2025

In the March new releases, Betty takes center stage in the Mr. Justice superhero saga, Mother Striga bewitches Betty and Veronica, and much more! To pre-order, contact your local comic book shop using the Comic Shop Locator, or directly from the Archie Comics Shop.
Information listed below is subject to change.
ARCHIE IS MR. JUSTICE #3 (of 4)
BRAND NEW 4-PART ARCHIE PREMIUM EVENT LIMITED SERIES! With great powers comes great sacrifices—but when Archie is faced with having to choose between his responsibilities and his first love, Betty Cooper, will his duties to Riverdale win out over his heart?
Script: Kenny Porter
Art: Maria Laura Sanapo
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Main Cover: Reiko Murakami
Variant Covers: Soo Lee, Matt Talbot
On Sale Date: 3/19
32-page, full color comic
$4.99 U.S.
BETTY & VERONICA FRIENDS FOREVER: ONCE UPON A TIME (ONE-SHOT)
BRAND NEW STORY: When Mother Striga invites Betty and Veronica into her enchanted cottage to become her apprentices, the duo discovers an ancient grimoire filled with tantalizing spells that promise to fulfill their deepest desires. But when a little potion-brewing goes awry, hilarity ensues as unexpected transformations unfold!
Script: Holly G
Pencils: Holly G
Inks: Jim Amash
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Main Cover: Vincent Lovallo, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
Variant Cover: Aaron Lopresti
On Sale Date: 3/5
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #359
It’s an early spring in this jumbo-digest filled with stories that will give you butterflies in your stomach!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 3/19
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
ARCHIE MILESTONES JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #28: JUGHEAD FOOD FESTIVAL
Dig into this buffet of stories that will whet your appetite for fun, hilarity, and action, all starring Archie’s best pal Jughead!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Rex Lindsey
On Sale Date: 3/5
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #333
BRAND NEW STORY! April Fool’s Day is approaching and pranks are afoot at Riverdale High . . . but the girls have had enough of them! When Veronica gets word of a huge windfall, she thinks it’s a joke . . . but is it?
Script: Dan Parent
Pencils: Dan Parent
Inks: Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 3/26
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #38
BRAND NEW STORY! It’s Friday the 13th and everyone in Riverdale is feeling a little superstitious! Betty, Veronica, Cheryl, Stacy, Nancy, and Harper are staying at the Lodges’ winter cabin. But when mysterious attacks start happening in the dark, they start to suspect each other. Who—or what—is really after them?
Script: Dan Parent
Pencils: Dan Parent
Inks: Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 3/12
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.