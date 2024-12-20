The Ice Twins frost it up in WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #146!

Sabrina’s just trying to enjoy the holidays, but a good witch can’t catch a break when two new baddies ice the proceedings! The magical mayhem begins in this week’s WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #146!

It’s an unseasonably warm New Year’s Eve in Riverdale, perfect for some outdoor fun during the midnight countdown. That is, until it starts to snow! Sabrina quickly figures it out: the nefarious Ice Twins, Chilli and Morena, are on the scene. Can Sabrina’s magic win the day? Only one way to find out! You can preview the frosty tale by Dan Parent below.

And that’s just the start of 192 pages of Christmas magic Archie-style, perfect for whiling away the hours during your long winter’s nap this week! You can start reading now with the complete classic “Tree Spree” by Al Hartley and Stan Goldberg after the preview. You can grab your own giftable copy here, and have a very merry weekend!