FYI: Archie Facsimile Editions Explained

We wanted to kick off the week with a friendly reminder that we are committed to reprinting some of the most iconic titles in Archie history in our ongoing line of facsimile editions. But if you are wondering exactly what these books are, read on to find out!

You see, with over more than 80 years of publishing and pop culture history, Archie Comics has built a vast library of memorable cover gags, first character appearances, and fan-favorite stories. Many of these sought-after collector’s items will be returning to print in a new line of faithful reproductions known as “facsimile editions.” The program, which launched in August, kicked off with a reprint of 1968’s BETTY & ME #16, sporting a world-famous widely memed cover by Archie legend Dan DeCarlo.

“We use the word ‘iconic’ a lot at Archie and it’s with good reason,” said Archie Comics CEO & Publisher Jon Goldwater. “We’re in our ninth decade of publishing the adventures of Archie and the gang, and that has naturally given us the runway to make a big impact. There have been so many touchstones through the years, whether it’s the debut of major new characters like Josie and the Pussycats and Sabrina, or the smaller things fans have come to cherish, the quick gags and sweet scenes that over time have built such strong character personalities and a lasting legacy. The Facsimile Editions are a way for us to celebrate some of these iconic moments with our most dedicated readers in comics that instantly recall the past, while introducing new readers to what makes Archie special, as well.”

Facsimiles are a soaring trend in comics, giving today’s readers a chance to own affordable versions of valuable issues without breaking the bank. And though many of these stories are available in trade paperback collections, facsimiles are printed in the original single-issue format, including all the vintage ads, editorial pages, and letter columns that fans enjoyed when they picked up the first printings decades ago, a reading experience that’s like going back in time.

“The whole Facsimile lineup is a real treat for collectors and fans; first appearances, all-timer cover gags, and important moments in Archie history, it’s all here,” said Archie Comics Editor-in Chief Mike Pellerito. “We’ve really gone deep to find the best of the best, not just in terms of great stories but genuinely classic issues that are works of art unto themselves as complete comic books, cover-to-cover.”

Along with the Betty & Me title, we have also released a facsimile edition of Veronica #28 so far.

Our next facsimile edition release is for Betty #8, which you can pre-order here from your local comic shop. Here’s a preview of some of the issue’s interiors:

Facsimile editions are the perfect way to reprint fan favorite issues at an affordable price, and we’re committed to bringing you plenty more in the months ahead — so bookmark this site to ensure you don’t miss any news about upcoming releases!

Order these Archie Facsimile Editions now!

Betty & Me #16

Veronica #28

Betty #8