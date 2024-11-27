New Archie Comics Releases for 11/27/24

It’s a very Kardak Christmas and Betty gets the Facsimile Edition treatement, all in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale November 27, 2024:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

BETTY #8: FACSIMILE EDITION

You’ll find plenty of gold in this treasured issue of BETTY #8, faithfully reprinted in a full-facsimile edition!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Alison Flood

On Sale Date: 11/27

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Here at the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Subscribe to the Series

A Digital Edition on comiXology!

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #37

BRAND NEW STORY! When Betty and Veronica attend a magic show by the mysterious Kardak, he brings them on stage for a disappearing act. But when their disappearance sends them back in time, will they be able to make it back to the present?

Script: Dan Parent

Pencils: Dan Parent

Inks: Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 11/27

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Here at the Archie Store

Your Local Comic Shop

Subscribe to the Series

A Digital Edition on comiXology!

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS