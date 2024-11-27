Home Digital Comics New Archie Comics Releases for 11/27/24

New Archie Comics Releases for 11/27/24

, ,

It’s a very Kardak Christmas and Betty gets the Facsimile Edition treatement, all in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale November 27, 2024:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

Cover of BETTY #8. Betty, in a bikini and snorkel gear, swims down to a sandbar to open a sunken treasure chest while various multicolored fish look on in the background. Inside the chest is a paper reading: Sorry temporarily out of stock.

BETTY #8: FACSIMILE EDITION

You’ll find plenty of gold in this treasured issue of BETTY #8, faithfully reprinted in a full-facsimile edition!

Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Alison Flood
On Sale Date: 11/27
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Here at the Archie Store
Your Local Comic Shop
Subscribe to the Series
A Digital Edition on comiXology!

Cover of WORLD OF BETTY AND VERONICA DIGEST #37. Betty, Jughead, Archie, and Veronica each occupy a different quadrant formed by the criss-cross of a red ribbon of a Christmas gift. Each is placed in front of a diffrerent colored background with stylized Christmas icons like presents, holly leaves, and candles. The tag on the gift reads: Merry Christmas from Archie and the Gang!

WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #37

BRAND NEW STORY! When Betty and Veronica attend a magic show by the mysterious Kardak, he brings them on stage for a disappearing act. But when their disappearance sends them back in time, will they be able to make it back to the present?

Script: Dan Parent
Pencils: Dan Parent
Inks: Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 11/27
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Here at the Archie Store
Your Local Comic Shop
Subscribe to the Series
A Digital Edition on comiXology!

 

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Cover of PEP #382. Archie and the gang are bowling, and Archie helps Veronica with his arm around her. He says he like to bowl with a good, firm grip. Jughead says, "Especially if she's pretty."

Cover of PEP #381. Dilton tells Archie and Jughead that the secret to good grades is to make studying fun. In the next panel, Archie and Jughead are in a classroom decorated for a party, wearing party hats, listening to music, eating cake, and studying. Jughead says they're a shoo-in to pass tomorrow's test.

Comments are closed.