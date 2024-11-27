New Archie Comics Releases for 11/27/24

It’s a very Kardak Christmas and Betty gets the Facsimile Edition treatement, all in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale November 27, 2024:
BETTY #8: FACSIMILE EDITION
You’ll find plenty of gold in this treasured issue of BETTY #8, faithfully reprinted in a full-facsimile edition!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan DeCarlo, Alison Flood
On Sale Date: 11/27
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
WORLD OF BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #37
BRAND NEW STORY! When Betty and Veronica attend a magic show by the mysterious Kardak, he brings them on stage for a disappearing act. But when their disappearance sends them back in time, will they be able to make it back to the present?
Script: Dan Parent
Pencils: Dan Parent
Inks: Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 11/27
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
