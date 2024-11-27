Betty gets the Facsimile treatment in BETTY #8!

Archie’s collector-approved Facsimile Line continues today with a Betty Cooper classic: a full page-by-page reprint of 1993’s BETTY #8!

Archie’s new Facsimile Line has been rolling out some hits from yesteryear that are really hard to find for a decent price today, and after this summer’s hit reprint of VERONICA #28, we’re following up with its sought-after companion comic, an all-Betty collection with cover art by the same team of Dan DeCarlo and Alison Flood. And we’re not just here for the cover! The stories inside are all written by the legendary Bob Bolling (of “Little Archie” fame), and in the facsimile tradition, every page from the original comic including the ads is here for a nostalgic treat.

You can sneak a peek below, including the complete “Happy Hiker” by Bob Bolling and Doug Crane. And once you’re caught up, you can grab your own piece of Archie history here!