New Archie Comics Coming in January 2025

In January’s new releases, Riverdale welcomes the mysterious Visonary to its new superhero universe, the venomous Murder Hornet makes his sinister debut, a snowy Valentine’s Day is nigh, and much more! To pre-order, contact your local comic book shop using the Comic Shop Locator, or directly from the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

ARCHIE IS MR. JUSTICE #2 (of 4)

BRAND NEW ARCHIE PREMIUM EVENT LIMITED SERIES! Mr. Justice’s heroic deeds have started to catch attention—for better or for worse! But when he gets entangled with Veronica Lodge, the daughter of the man who’s turning their hometown upside-down, he’ll have to choose between his head and his heart. Meanwhile, Veronica’s got a few tricks up her own sleeve. It looks like Mr. Justice might not be the only superhero in Riverdale…

Script: Amanda Diebert

Art: Brent Schoonover, Glenn Whitmore, Jack Morelli

Main Cover: Reiko Murakami

Variant Covers: Jamal Igle, Matt Talbot

On Sale Date: 1/15

32-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #357

BRAND NEW STORY: “Now That STINGS!” There’s an indoor flower show taking place in a huge greenhouse in Riverdale. But things are about to get buzzing when a madman known as the Murder Hornet crashes the event! It’s up to Pureheart and The Fly to save the day!

Script: Dan Parent

Pencils: Dan Parent

Inks: Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/8

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

ARCHIE SHOWCASE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #22: VALENTINE’S SPECIAL

Not sure what to get your valentine? Archie’s got you covere! Delight your sweetheart with this showcase of the best and most heart-wearming stories, puzzles, and fashion pages all featuring, hearts, candies, romance, dating, and love—like only Archie can!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/29

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #331

BRAND NEW STORY! Dilton has secured a pollinator device in a secret basement in the Lodge mansion. But when the mad Murder Hornet uses a clever disguise to break in and steal it, Fly Girl, SuperTeen, and a whole slew of costumed superheroes are on the scene!

Script: Dan Parent

Pencils: Dan Parent

Inks: Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/15

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #147

You’ll fall in love with this digest celebrating the most romantic time of the year—Valentine’s Day! From heartwarming hijinks to dating dilemmas and everything in between, Archie, Betty, Veronica, and all their friends in Riverdale are sure to get in on the excitement of the season!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/22

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.