New Archie Comics Releases for 10/2/24

Panels from an Archie Comics story. The superhero called The Web is chasing some criminals. He says it will be easy to track them down. In the next panel he sees everyone in a Halloween costume and realizes it won't be as easy as he thought.

Veronica gets a spooky job and the malevolent Mother Striga returns, all in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale October 2, 2024:

Archie and Jughead, wearing Halloween costumes, stand in a cemetery in front of Eyegore Estates, a creepy rundown haunted house, at night. Carved jack-o-lanterns are on the ground and Jughead is snacking on candy from his trick or treat bucket. Sabrina floats behind them on a broom, and an image of the Wicked Trinity -- Amber, Sapphire, and Jade -- floats behind them against the backdrop of a full moon. Amber is holding flames in an open palm. Bats fly above them.

ARCHIE HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR (ONE-SHOT)

BRAND NEW STORY: “Party Hardly!” A Halloween party at Lodge Manor turns into a real battle of good vs. evil thanks to Amber Nightstone!

Script: Ian Flynn
Pencils: Steven Butler
Inks: Lily Butler
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Vincent Lovallo, Steven Butler, Lily Butler, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 10/2
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.

Cover of BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #328. Veronica, Archie, and Betty are wearing Halloween costumes and leaning on a carved jack-o-lantern. Veronica and Betty are wearing superhero costumes and Archie is dressed as Frankenstein's monster.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #328

BRAND NEW STORY! When Mr. Lodge cuts off Veronica’s allowance, she has to find a way to make some money. She decides to open up a Halloween store in an empty wing of Lodge Mansion, and it becomes a SCARY situation!

Script: Dan Parent
Pencils: Dan Parent
Inks: Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 10/2
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

