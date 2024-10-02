New Archie Comics Releases for 10/2/24

Veronica gets a spooky job and the malevolent Mother Striga returns, all in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale October 2, 2024:
ARCHIE HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR (ONE-SHOT)
BRAND NEW STORY: “Party Hardly!” A Halloween party at Lodge Manor turns into a real battle of good vs. evil thanks to Amber Nightstone!
Script: Ian Flynn
Pencils: Steven Butler
Inks: Lily Butler
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Vincent Lovallo, Steven Butler, Lily Butler, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 10/2
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
GET YOUR COPY:
Here at the Archie Store
Your Local Comic Shop
Subscribe to the Series
A Digital Edition on comiXology!
BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #328
BRAND NEW STORY! When Mr. Lodge cuts off Veronica’s allowance, she has to find a way to make some money. She decides to open up a Halloween store in an empty wing of Lodge Mansion, and it becomes a SCARY situation!
Script: Dan Parent
Pencils: Dan Parent
Inks: Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 10/2
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS