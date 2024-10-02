New Archie Comics Releases for 10/2/24

Veronica gets a spooky job and the malevolent Mother Striga returns, all in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale October 2, 2024:

ARCHIE HALLOWEEN SPECTACULAR (ONE-SHOT)

BRAND NEW STORY: “Party Hardly!” A Halloween party at Lodge Manor turns into a real battle of good vs. evil thanks to Amber Nightstone!

Script: Ian Flynn

Pencils: Steven Butler

Inks: Lily Butler

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Vincent Lovallo, Steven Butler, Lily Butler, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/2

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #328

BRAND NEW STORY! When Mr. Lodge cuts off Veronica’s allowance, she has to find a way to make some money. She decides to open up a Halloween store in an empty wing of Lodge Mansion, and it becomes a SCARY situation!

Script: Dan Parent

Pencils: Dan Parent

Inks: Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Bill Golliher, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 10/2

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

