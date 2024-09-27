Trick and Treat return (but scarier?) in ARCHIE DIGEST #354!

Those mischievous Halloween imps are back, but they don’t seem quite themselves this Spooky Season! The mystery deepens in this week’s new issue of ARCHIE DIGEST!

We all know Trick and Treat — the spirits of the spooky and sweet sides of Halloween — are generally up to no good, but they also don’t really hurt anyone. Halloween is all about fun above all else, right? So what happens when they invade a party and break out the sharp objects? Yikes! You’ll have to read the story by Francis Bonnet and Rex Lindsey to find out!

You can preview that one below, along with the complete Halloween classic “Giving Up the Ghost” by Paul Kupperberg and the fabulous Kennedy Bros. And of course, that’s just the start of nearly 200 pages of classic Archie hijinx, and you can grab your own copy here!