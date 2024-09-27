Home Free Comic Trick and Treat return (but scarier?) in ARCHIE DIGEST #354!

Trick and Treat return (but scarier?) in ARCHIE DIGEST #354!

,

An interior panel from ARCHIE DIGEST #354. Sabrina and the gang hear a commotion in the kitchen. Sabrina sees that it is Trick and Treat, the spirits of Halloween. Betty says they're usually harmless, but in the next panel we see them levitating sharp objects in the kitchen. Kevin says they don't look harmless to him.

Those mischievous Halloween imps are back, but they don’t seem quite themselves this Spooky Season! The mystery deepens in this week’s new issue of ARCHIE DIGEST!

Cover of ARCHIE DIGEST #354. Jughead wears an astronaut costume, Betty wears a devil costume, Archie wears his Pureheart the Powerful superhero costume, Veronica wears a witch costume, and Archie's dog Vegas stands on his hind legs wearing a super dog costume. Veronica takes a selfie of the group and the y all smile at the camera.We all know Trick and Treat — the spirits of the spooky and sweet sides of Halloween — are generally up to no good, but they also don’t really hurt anyone. Halloween is all about fun above all else, right? So what happens when they invade a party and break out the sharp objects? Yikes! You’ll have to read the story by Francis Bonnet and Rex Lindsey to find out!

You can preview that one below, along with the complete Halloween classic “Giving Up the Ghost” by Paul Kupperberg and the fabulous Kennedy Bros. And of course, that’s just the start of nearly 200 pages of classic Archie hijinx, and you can grab your own copy here!

 

An interior story page from ARCHIE DIGEST #354

Comments are closed.