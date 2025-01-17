Murder Hornet stings back in BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #331!

The buzzy new super villain is back for another flight in this week’s BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #331!

When the villainous Murder Hornet made his debut last week, we were hoping it would be the last we’d see of him for a while. But you know how hard it is to get rid of a persistent hornet! He’s still after Dilton’s new botanical invention and Fly Girl and The Fly need a whole slew of superheroes for the clutch assist. The battle concludes in “Mind Your Own Beeswax!” by Dan Parent, and you can sneak a peek below!

After that, settle into a comfy chair by the fire and read the wintertime classic, “Storm Warning” by Archie Legends Frank Doyle and Stan Goldberg — that’s a fun start to nearly 200 pages of classic Archie hijinks and you can get your own copy here. Have a cozy, comics-filled weekend!