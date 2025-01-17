Home Free Comic Murder Hornet stings back in BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #331!

Panels from an Archie Comics story. Murder Hornet, a supervillain in a bee costume, is dressed as a butler to infiltrate a party. He says they didn't even notice him in his diguise as he breaks out of the butler clothes, revealing his full costume. He then uses his powers to drill through a wall with his body.

The buzzy new super villain is back for another flight in this week’s BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #331!

Cover of BETTY AND VERONICA DIGEST #331. Veronica, Archie, and Betty slide down a snowy hill in a three-person inflatable sled.When the villainous Murder Hornet made his debut last week, we were hoping it would be the last we’d see of him for a while. But you know how hard it is to get rid of a persistent hornet! He’s still after Dilton’s new botanical invention and Fly Girl and The Fly need a whole slew of superheroes for the clutch assist. The battle concludes in “Mind Your Own Beeswax!” by Dan Parent, and you can sneak a peek below!

After that, settle into a comfy chair by the fire and read the wintertime classic, “Storm Warning” by Archie Legends Frank Doyle and Stan Goldberg — that’s a fun start to nearly 200 pages of classic Archie hijinks and you can get your own copy here. Have a cozy, comics-filled weekend!

 

 

 

Interior story page from BETTY & VERONICA DIGEST #331

