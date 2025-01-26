New Archie Comics Coming in April 2025

In our April new releases, Li’l Jinx grows up and joins the cast, Archie takes on Minecraft, Toni Topaz races Daisy Thunder, and much more! To pre-order, contact your local comic book shop using the Comic Shop Locator, or directly from the Archie Comics Shop.
ARCHIE & FRIENDS: LEVEL UP (ONE-SHOT)
Now packed with 30 PAGES of story content, including a BRAND-NEW STORY! It’s a video game celebration issue featuring a fun retro variant cover! Archie and the Gang take on video games and Minecraft, just in time for the Minecraft movie!
Script: Ian Flynn
Pencils: Steven Butler
Inks: Jim Amash
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Main Cover: Vincent Lovallo, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
Variant Cover: Dan DeCarlo
On Sale Date: 4/2
32-page, full color comic
$4.99 U.S.
BETTY & VERONICA #320: FACSIMILE EDITION
FIRST APPEARANCE OF THE ICONIC CHERYL BLOSSOM! It’s the moment that shook Riverdale to its core and changed everything—that’s right, it’s the first appearance of the mischievous Cheryl Blossom! Don’t miss this historic moment in BETTY & VERONICA #320, faithfully reprinted in a full-facsimile edition!
Script: Frank Doyle
Art: Dan DeCarlo, Dan DeCarlo Jr., Barry Grossman, Bill Yoshida
Cover: Dan DeCarlo
On Sale Date: 4/30
32-page, full color comic
$3.99 U.S.
ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #360
BRAND-NEW STORIES! First, Archie meets Cosmo the Mighty Martian!
Then, Jughead, Archie, Betty, and Veronica face off against the Southside Serpents led by Toni Topaz in a race to uncover ancient pirate treasure!
Script: Bill Golliher, Francis Bonnet
Pencils: Bill Golliher, Bill Galvan
Inks: Jim Amash, Ben Galvan
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 4/23
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
ARCHIE SHOWCASE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #23: SPRING SPECIAL
The perfect gift for an Easter basket! Join Archie, Jughead, Betty, and Veronica in this jam-packed Showcase Digest filled with flowery, fun stories!
Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 4/9
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #334
BRAND-NEW STORIES! First, the girls have their hearts set on going to a Serena Carpenter concert but Betty is BROKE and Veronica has been CUT OFF from her father so the duo must do the unthinkable—GET A RETAIL JOB! Their work is made worse by the arrival of a difficult customer—Jinx Holliday!
Then, it’s Toni Topaz vs. Daisy Thunder—who can really lead the Southside Serpents to victory?
Script: Timmy Heague, Craig Boldman
Pencils: Dan Parent, Rex Lindsey
Inks: Bob Smith, Rex Lindsey
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli, Rex Lindsey
Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 4/30
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.
WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #149
BRAND-NEW STORIES! First, MOO DENG the baby hippo is all the rage—so of course Veronica gets one as a pet! How hard can raising a baby hippo be? Resident babysitter and moonlighting pet sitter Jinx Holliday might have the answers!
Then, Archie and the gang show Cosmo the Merry Martian the fun of being a teenager on earth!
Script: Dan Parent, Bill Golliher
Pencils: Dan Parent, Bill Golliher
Inks: Bob Smith
Colors: Glenn Whitmore
Letters: Jack Morelli
Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 4/2
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.