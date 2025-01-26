New Archie Comics Coming in April 2025

In our April new releases, Li’l Jinx grows up and joins the cast, Archie takes on Minecraft, Toni Topaz races Daisy Thunder, and much more! To pre-order, contact your local comic book shop using the Comic Shop Locator, or directly from the Archie Comics Shop.

Information listed below is subject to change.

ARCHIE & FRIENDS: LEVEL UP (ONE-SHOT)

Now packed with 30 PAGES of story content, including a BRAND-NEW STORY! It’s a video game celebration issue featuring a fun retro variant cover! Archie and the Gang take on video games and Minecraft, just in time for the Minecraft movie!

Script: Ian Flynn

Pencils: Steven Butler

Inks: Jim Amash

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Main Cover: Vincent Lovallo, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

Variant Cover: Dan DeCarlo

On Sale Date: 4/2

32-page, full color comic

$4.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA #320: FACSIMILE EDITION

FIRST APPEARANCE OF THE ICONIC CHERYL BLOSSOM! It’s the moment that shook Riverdale to its core and changed everything—that’s right, it’s the first appearance of the mischievous Cheryl Blossom! Don’t miss this historic moment in BETTY & VERONICA #320, faithfully reprinted in a full-facsimile edition!

Script: Frank Doyle

Art: Dan DeCarlo, Dan DeCarlo Jr., Barry Grossman, Bill Yoshida

Cover: Dan DeCarlo

On Sale Date: 4/30

32-page, full color comic

$3.99 U.S.

ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #360

BRAND-NEW STORIES! First, Archie meets Cosmo the Mighty Martian!

Then, Jughead, Archie, Betty, and Veronica face off against the Southside Serpents led by Toni Topaz in a race to uncover ancient pirate treasure!

Script: Bill Golliher, Francis Bonnet

Pencils: Bill Golliher, Bill Galvan

Inks: Jim Amash, Ben Galvan

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 4/23

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

ARCHIE SHOWCASE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #23: SPRING SPECIAL

The perfect gift for an Easter basket! Join Archie, Jughead, Betty, and Veronica in this jam-packed Showcase Digest filled with flowery, fun stories!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Bill Galvan, Jim Amash, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 4/9

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #334

BRAND-NEW STORIES! First, the girls have their hearts set on going to a Serena Carpenter concert but Betty is BROKE and Veronica has been CUT OFF from her father so the duo must do the unthinkable—GET A RETAIL JOB! Their work is made worse by the arrival of a difficult customer—Jinx Holliday!

Then, it’s Toni Topaz vs. Daisy Thunder—who can really lead the Southside Serpents to victory?

Script: Timmy Heague, Craig Boldman

Pencils: Dan Parent, Rex Lindsey

Inks: Bob Smith, Rex Lindsey

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli, Rex Lindsey

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 4/30

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

WORLD OF ARCHIE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #149

BRAND-NEW STORIES! First, MOO DENG the baby hippo is all the rage—so of course Veronica gets one as a pet! How hard can raising a baby hippo be? Resident babysitter and moonlighting pet sitter Jinx Holliday might have the answers!

Then, Archie and the gang show Cosmo the Merry Martian the fun of being a teenager on earth!

Script: Dan Parent, Bill Golliher

Pencils: Dan Parent, Bill Golliher

Inks: Bob Smith

Colors: Glenn Whitmore

Letters: Jack Morelli

Cover: Francis Bonnet, Dan Parent, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 4/2

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.