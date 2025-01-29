New Archie Comics Releases for 1/29/25

Valentine’s Day comes early in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale January 29, 2025:

ARCHIE SHOWCASE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #22: VALENTINE’S SPECIAL

Not sure what to get your valentine? Archie’s got you covered! Delight your sweetheart with this showcase of the best and most heart-warming stories, puzzles, and fashion pages all featuring, hearts, candies, romance, dating, and love—like only Archie can!

Script: Various

Art: Various

Cover: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña

On Sale Date: 1/29

192-page, full color digest

$9.99 U.S.

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS