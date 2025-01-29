Home Digital Comics New Archie Comics Releases for 1/29/25

New Archie Comics Releases for 1/29/25

,

Valentine’s Day comes early in this week’s new releases! Read on for a look at the Archie comics on-sale January 29, 2025:

To purchase Archie titles in print, visit the Archie Comics Online Store or find a comic shop near you using the nifty Comic Shop Locator.

 

Cover of ARCHIE SHOWCASE DIGEST #22: ARCHIE'S VALENTINE'S SPECIAL. Betty, Archie, Veronica, Valerie, Cheryl, and Jughead all float within designed heart shapes. Jughead looks longingly at a cheeseburger that's in its own heart shape. The cover type reads: The Official Comic Book of Valentine's Day.

ARCHIE SHOWCASE JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #22: VALENTINE’S SPECIAL

Not sure what to get your valentine? Archie’s got you covered! Delight your sweetheart with this showcase of the best and most heart-warming stories, puzzles, and fashion pages all featuring, hearts, candies, romance, dating, and love—like only Archie can!

Script: Various
Art: Various
Cover: Dan Parent, Bob Smith, Rosario “Tito” Peña
On Sale Date: 1/29
192-page, full color digest
$9.99 U.S.

GET YOUR COPY:

Here at the Archie Store
Your Local Comic Shop
Subscribe to the Series
A Digital Edition on comiXology!

 

NEWLY DIGITIZED CLASSIC COMICS

Cover of PEP COMICS #23. The superhero The Shield, wearing the colors of the American flag, leaps down from the sky towards the torch of the Statue of Liberty. On the torch oare some Nazi soldiers trying to erect a Nazi swastika symbol on the torch. The Shield's sidekick, Dusty, a boy wearing a similar costume, punches out one of the Nazis below.

Cover of PEP COMICS #24. The superhero The Shield, wearing the colors of the American Flag, is holding a rope suspended over a bubbling cauldron over an open flame. Some enemy soldiers cut the rope he's holding with a knife. Below him, we see his boy sidekick Dusty, tied to the same rope.

Comments are closed.