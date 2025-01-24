Love is in the air in WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #147!

Valentine’s Day rocks on in this week’s romantic issue of WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST!

Nothing says Valentine’s Day quite like a pocket-sized Archie digest, tied with a ribbon and unwrapped on that special day. The gang is at their best when embroiled in the many triangles of love we always have in Riverdale, and this week’s new addition to the Valentine’s Day library is no exception! We’re kicking things off with a complete classic you can read in full below, “The Dilemma” by George Gladir and Stan Goldberg, in which Jughead sets hearts aflutter all over school. Wait, did you read that right?!

That’s a fun start to nearly 200 pages of classic Archie hijinks and you can get your own copy here. Have a sweet, comics-filled weekend!