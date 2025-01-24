Home Free Comic Love is in the air in WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #147!

Panels from an Archie Comics story. Archie sees that Jughead has a box of Valentine's chocolates in his locker that Archie had given him earlier. Archie asks for it back since Jughead has no one to give it to, and Jughead tells him he's wrong.

Valentine’s Day rocks on in this week’s romantic issue of WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST!

Cover of WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #147. Archie and Betty hold hands, looking into each other's eyes. In the background, Jughead looks at a tall hamburger with lots of patties and toppings. Hearts float around them all.Nothing says Valentine’s Day quite like a pocket-sized Archie digest, tied with a ribbon and unwrapped on that special day. The gang is at their best when embroiled in the many triangles of love we always have in Riverdale, and this week’s new addition to the Valentine’s Day library is no exception! We’re kicking things off with a complete classic you can read in full below, “The Dilemma” by George Gladir and Stan Goldberg, in which Jughead sets hearts aflutter all over school. Wait, did you read that right?!

That’s a fun start to nearly 200 pages of classic Archie hijinks and you can get your own copy here. Have a sweet, comics-filled weekend!

 

 

 

Interior story page from WORLD OF ARCHIE DIGEST #147

