Feel the sting of Murder Hornet in ARCHIE DIGEST #357!

A new villain debuts in this week’s ARCHIE DIGEST #357, and all of Riverdale is abuzz with the news!

The high-flying Crusaders known as The Fly and Fly Girl have their work cut out for them this week when a new caper brings an all new villain — the wicked sting of Murder Hornet! He’s after some Dilton Doiley tech and nothing can stop him . . . except maybe the combined might of Crusaders and SuperTeens? It all goes down in “Now That Stings” by Dan Parent, and you can sneak a peek below!

After that, treat yourself to the complete wintertime classic story, “Snowbound” by Archie Legends Frank Doyle and Bill Vigoda — it’s just the start of nearly 200 pages of classic Archie hijinks and you can get your own copy here. Have a comics-filled weekend!