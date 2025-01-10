Home Free Comic Feel the sting of Murder Hornet in ARCHIE DIGEST #357!

Feel the sting of Murder Hornet in ARCHIE DIGEST #357!

, , , ,

A new villain debuts in this week’s ARCHIE DIGEST #357, and all of Riverdale is abuzz with the news!

Cover of ARCHIE DIGEST #357. Betty, in her Superteen superhero costume, punches through the cover, making a big heart shape. She's holding Archie in her right arm, who is smiling at her. The cover type reads: The Official Comic Book of Valentine's Day.The high-flying Crusaders known as The Fly and Fly Girl have their work cut out for them this week when a new caper brings an all new villain — the wicked sting of Murder Hornet! He’s after some Dilton Doiley tech and nothing can stop him . . . except maybe the combined might of Crusaders and SuperTeens? It all goes down in “Now That Stings” by Dan Parent, and you can sneak a peek below!

After that, treat yourself to the complete wintertime classic story, “Snowbound” by Archie Legends Frank Doyle and Bill Vigoda — it’s just the start of nearly 200 pages of classic Archie hijinks and you can get your own copy here. Have a comics-filled weekend!

 

 

 

Development art for the supervillain Murder Hornet by Dan Parent, Bob Smith, and Tito Pena. It has three character turnarounds in different profile views. Murder Hornet is a man wearing gray tights, black boots and gloves, a black cape shaped like bee wings, and a tunic with yellow and black stripes. His helmet looks like a hornet's head.

Interior story page from ARCHIE DIGEST #357

Comments are closed.