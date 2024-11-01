Christmas starts now in ARCHIE DIGEST #355!

The gang tries to get Mrs. Grundy the perfect Christmas gift, and it goes just about as well as you’d expect! Christmas starts now in this week’s ARCHIE DIGEST #355!

We know this is the most spooktacular week of the year, but it’s never too early to get pumped about Christmas; that’s our opinion as The Official Comic Book of Christmas! Our annual yuletide celebration launches now with a new story starring Jingles the Elf and some gift-giving mishaps: “Buy the Book!” by Dan Parent.

You can preview that one below, along with the complete Jingles classic, “The Happy Season,” by Archie Legends Frank Doyle and Bill Vigoda. Once you’re caught up, you can stuff your stocking with the full issue here, and Merry Christmas!